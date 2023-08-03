Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

1 hours ago
On August 3, 2023,

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. (Trades, Portfolio) made a significant addition to its portfolio by acquiring shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock company's basic information. The data used in this article is accurate as of August 11, 2023.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction involved the acquisition of 4,484,437 shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. by

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. (Trades, Portfolio) The shares were purchased at a price of $37.38 each, bringing the total shares held by the guru to 5,813,543. This transaction had a 3.97% impact on the guru's portfolio and increased the guru's holdings in the traded stock by 5.30%. The traded stock now represents 5.14% of the guru's portfolio.

Profile of the Guru

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. (Trades, Portfolio), based in Ramat Gan, Israel, is a prominent player in the financial market. The firm's top holdings include Financial Select Sector SPDR(XLF, Financial), Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR(XLP, Financial), Health Care Select Sector SPDR(XLV, Financial), SolarEdge Technologies Inc(SEDG, Financial), and Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF(PAVE, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $4.06 billion, with a strong presence in the Technology and Communication Services sectors. 1689809089091076096.png

Overview of the Traded Stock

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., based in Israel, is a pure-play specialty foundry that manufactures semiconductors. The company's integrated circuits are incorporated into a variety of products and markets, including consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, and industrial and medical device products. The company's market capitalization stands at $3.82 billion, with a current stock price of $34.76 and a PE percentage of 14.07. The stock is fairly valued according to the GF Value Rank, with a GF Value of 34.82 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 1.00. 1689809070313177088.png

Analysis of the Traded Stock

The traded stock has a GF Score of 66/100, indicating a good future performance potential. The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 8/10, and its Profitability Rank is 7/10. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 7, and its Altman Z score is 6.09, indicating financial stability. The stock's cash to debt ratio is 2.24, and its interest coverage is 0.00. The stock's ROE and ROA are 14.69 and 11.12, respectively.

Other Gurus' Investment in the Traded Stock

GAMCO Investors is the largest guru holding shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. Other notable gurus who also hold the traded stock include

George Soros (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

The acquisition of shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. by

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. (Trades, Portfolio) is a significant move that could potentially impact the guru's portfolio and the traded stock. The transaction reflects the guru's confidence in the traded stock's future performance. Value investors may find this information useful in making informed investment decisions.

