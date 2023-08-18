Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stake in CarGurus Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Wellington Management Group LLP, a renowned investment firm, recently made a significant transaction involving CarGurus Inc. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of both entities, and analyze the potential implications of this move.

Details of the Transaction

On July 31, 2023, Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in CarGurus Inc by 40.38%, selling off 5,466,656 shares. This transaction, executed at a price of $22.66 per share, had a minor impact of -0.02% on the firm's portfolio. Following this transaction, Wellington Management Group LLP now holds 8,070,127 shares of CarGurus Inc, representing 0.04% of their portfolio and 8.29% of CarGurus Inc's total shares.

Profile of Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP is a privately-owned investment manager, established in 1928 by Walter Morgan. The firm has grown significantly over the years, with over $900 billion total assets under management from over 2000 clients. Wellington Management Group LLP employs almost 600 investment professionals who provide over 200 investment approaches to clients. The firm's top holdings include Apple Inc(

AAPL, Financial), Alphabet Inc(GOOGL, Financial), Microsoft Corp(MSFT, Financial), Pfizer Inc(PFE, Financial), and UnitedHealth Group Inc(UNH, Financial). The firm's preferred sectors are Healthcare and Technology. 1689809355731369984.png

Overview of CarGurus Inc

CarGurus Inc, a US-based company, operates as an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company went public on October 12, 2017, and has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion. As of the date of this article, CarGurus Inc's stock price stands at $18.07, with a PE percentage of 51.63. According to GuruFocus, the stock is significantly undervalued, with a GF Value of 48.17 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.38. The company's GF Score stands at 89/100, indicating good outperformance potential. 1689809339222589440.png

Performance of CarGurus Inc

CarGurus Inc has a Financial Strength rank of 7/10, a Profitability Rank of 8/10, and a Growth Rank of 9/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 6, indicating a stable financial situation. The Altman Z Score is 6.74, suggesting low bankruptcy risk. The company's Cash to Debt ratio is 2.17, ranking 316th in the Vehicles & Parts industry. CarGurus Inc's ROE and ROA are 27.70 and 16.54, respectively, with the company ranking 82nd in terms of ROE and 38th in terms of ROA.

Industry Position of CarGurus Inc

CarGurus Inc operates in the Vehicles & Parts industry. Over the past three years, the company has seen a revenue growth of 35.50%. The company's RSI over 5, 9, and 14 days are 31.93, 32.10, and 35.36, respectively. The Momentum Index over 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are 37.84 and 9.91, respectively.

Largest Guru Holding CarGurus Inc

The guru with the most shares in CarGurus Inc is Gotham Asset Management, LLC.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wellington Management Group LLP's recent transaction involving CarGurus Inc is a significant move that could have implications for both entities. Despite the reduction in stake, Wellington Management Group LLP still holds a considerable number of shares in CarGurus Inc. The transaction's impact on the stock and the guru's portfolio will be interesting to monitor in the coming months.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.