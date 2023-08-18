VANGUARD GROUP INC Boosts Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp

1 hours ago
On July 31, 2023, VANGUARD GROUP INC, a renowned investment firm, increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (

MSGS, Financial) by acquiring an additional 180,466 shares. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Trade

VANGUARD GROUP INC added 180,466 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp to its portfolio, representing a 10.15% increase in its holdings. The shares were acquired at a price of $212.75 each, bringing the firm's total holdings in MSGS to 1,958,557 shares. Despite this addition, MSGS only accounts for 0.01% of VANGUARD's portfolio, indicating a relatively small position. However, VANGUARD now holds a significant 10.11% stake in MSGS.

Profile of the Guru

Founded in 1975 by John C. Bogle, VANGUARD GROUP INC is a mutual funds company known for its cost-efficient investment strategies. The firm's core purpose is to treat all investors fairly and give them the best chance for investment success. VANGUARD's portfolio comprises 4555 stocks, with a total equity of $3,927.41 trillion. The firm's top holdings include Apple Inc(

AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc(AMZN, Financial), Alphabet Inc(GOOGL, Financial), Microsoft Corp(MSFT, Financial), and NVIDIA Corp(NVDA, Financial). The technology and healthcare sectors dominate its investments.1689809713379672064.png

Overview of the Traded Stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, a US-based company, operates in the live sports and entertainment business. Its segments include event-related, league distributions and other, media rights, sponsorship, signage, and suite licenses. As of August 11, 2023, the company has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 60.77. The stock is currently trading at $206.61, which is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value Rank.1689809696656982016.png

Evaluation of the Stock's Performance

Since its IPO in 2015, MSGS has seen a price increase of 60.96%. The stock's year-to-date performance stands at 13.98%, despite a 2.89% decrease since the transaction. MSGS has a GF Score of 64/100, indicating a moderate future performance potential.

Analysis of the Stock's Financial Health

MSGS has a Financial Strength Rank of 4/10, a Profitability Rank of 4/10, and a Growth Rank of 1/10. The company's interest coverage is 6.38, and it has a cash to debt ratio of 0.06. Despite these figures, MSGS has a high ROE, indicating a strong return on equity.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Other notable gurus, including

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio), Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), also hold shares in MSGS. However, Ariel Investment, LLC holds the largest stake in the company.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VANGUARD GROUP INC's recent acquisition of MSGS shares represents a strategic move to increase its stake in the live sports and entertainment industry. While MSGS currently represents a small portion of VANGUARD's portfolio, the firm's increased stake could potentially yield significant returns given MSGS's market performance and growth potential. This transaction provides valuable insights for value investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

