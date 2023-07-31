Invesco Ltd. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment management firm, recently executed a significant transaction involving Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. This article provides a comprehensive overview of the transaction, the profiles of both Invesco Ltd. (Trades, Portfolio) and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc., and an analysis of the latter's financial and stock performance.

Details of the Transaction

On July 31, 2023, Invesco Ltd. (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. by 43.95%, selling off 5,799,048 shares at a trade price of $11.3 per share. This transaction impacted Invesco's portfolio by -0.02%, leaving the firm with a total of 7,394,728 shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc., which now represents 0.02% of Invesco's portfolio. Invesco now holds a 5.70% stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.

Invesco Ltd. (Trades, Portfolio), founded in 1935, has a rich history of global expansion and strategic acquisitions. The firm, which operates under various names including Trimark, Invesco Perpetual, WL Ross, and Powershares, has over 6000 employees and branch offices in 20 countries worldwide. Invesco's investment philosophy has led to a diverse portfolio with a strong focus on the Technology and Healthcare sectors. The firm's top holdings include Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc., and Microsoft Corp. As of the date of this article, Invesco's equity stands at $357.07 billion.

Profile of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc., based in Uruguay, operates McDonald's-branded restaurants in approximately 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company, which went public on April 14, 2011, generates revenue from both company-operated and franchised restaurants. As of the date of this article, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a market capitalization of $2.3 billion and a stock price of $10.9. The company's GF Value is $8.88, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

Analysis of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.'s Financial Performance

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a GF Score of 64/100, indicating a good outperformance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 7/10. However, its Growth Rank is relatively low at 3/10. The company's GF Value Rank is 1/10, indicating that the stock is overvalued.

Evaluation of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.'s Stock Performance

Since its IPO, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.'s stock has decreased by 46.65%. However, the stock has gained 40.1% year-to-date. The company's Momentum Rank is 6/10, and it has a Piotroski F-Score of 8, indicating a healthy financial situation. The company's Altman Z Score is 2.51, suggesting it is not in financial distress.

Assessment of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.'s Industry Position

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates in the restaurant industry. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.17, ranking it 245th in its industry. Its interest coverage is 6.57, ranking it 96th. The company's return on equity (ROE) is 55.84, ranking it 31st, while its return on assets (ROA) is 6.05, ranking it 85th.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Invesco Ltd. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction has slightly reduced its exposure to Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Despite the reduction, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. remains a part of Invesco's diverse portfolio. The transaction reflects Invesco's dynamic investment strategy and its commitment to optimizing its portfolio. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc., despite being modestly overvalued, has shown good profitability and financial strength, making it a noteworthy player in the restaurant industry.