Dodge & Cox Trims Stake in Molson Coors Beverage Co

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2023, investment firm

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP, Financial), a leading beer manufacturer. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) and Molson Coors, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) sold 11,472,654 shares of Molson Coors at a price of $69.77 per share, reducing its stake by 40.80%. This transaction had a -0.55% impact on Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio. Despite the reduction, Molson Coors still represents a significant 0.8% of Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, with the firm holding 16,647,400 shares, equivalent to a 7.70% stake in the beverage company.

Profile of Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio)

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio), a San Francisco-based investment firm, was founded in 1930 by Van Duyn Dodge and E. Morris Cox. The firm employs a team research approach in making investment decisions, guided by an ongoing search for superior relative value. Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio consists of 202 stocks, with a total equity of $146.75 billion. The firm's top holdings include Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial), Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY, Financial), Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial), Sanofi SA (SNY, Financial), and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC, Financial). The firm's top sectors are Financial Services and Healthcare. 1689810080645513216.png

Overview of Molson Coors Beverage Co

Molson Coors Beverage Co, a USA-based company, is the second-largest beer maker in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. in both value and volume terms. The company owns well-known beer brands including Miller, Coors, Blue Moon, and Carling. It also brews and distributes beer and hard seltzer under partner brands from Heineken, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi, and Coca-Cola. As of August 11, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion and a stock price of $64.32. 1689810061590790144.png

Analysis of the Traded Stock

According to GuruFocus, Molson Coors is modestly overvalued with a GF Value of $55.61 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 1.16. The stock has gained 321.77% since its IPO in 1975 and 30.1% year-to-date. However, since the transaction, the stock has declined by 7.81%. The stock's GF Score is 67/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, Profitability Rank is 6/10, and Growth Rank is 3/10.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Other gurus who hold Molson Coors stock include

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). However, Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) remains the largest guru shareholder in Molson Coors.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Molson Coors could be attributed to the stock's modest overvaluation and poor future performance potential as indicated by its GF Score. However, the firm still holds a significant stake in the company, suggesting a level of confidence in its long-term prospects. This transaction provides valuable insights for value investors, highlighting the importance of assessing a company's valuation and future performance potential when making investment decisions.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.