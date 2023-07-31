John Rogers Reduces Stake in Sphere Entertainment Co

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Ariel Investment, LLC, recently executed a significant transaction in Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR, Financial). This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of Rogers' investment philosophy, and analyze the performance of Sphere Entertainment Co.

Transaction Details

On July 31, 2023,

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) reduced his stake in Sphere Entertainment Co by 23.82%, selling 1,586,612 shares at a price of $42.45 per share. This transaction had a -0.65% impact on his portfolio, leaving him with a total of 5,073,532 shares in the company. Despite the reduction, Sphere Entertainment Co still constitutes 2.08% of Rogers' portfolio, and he holds 18.30% of the company's shares.

Guru Profile: John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) founded Ariel Investment, LLC in 1983 and has since been managing the firm's small and mid-cap institutional portfolios. He is also a long-term Forbes columnist, writing a column called "Patient Investor." Rogers' investment philosophy is centered on patience, independent thinking, and a long-term outlook. He focuses on small and medium-sized companies whose share prices are undervalued and have high barriers to entry, sustainable competitive advantages, and predictable fundamentals. His top holdings include Baidu Inc(BIDU, Financial), Mattel Inc(MAT, Financial), Kennametal Inc(KMT, Financial), Philip Morris International Inc(PM, Financial), and Resideo Technologies Inc(REZI, Financial). His portfolio, valued at $10.41 billion, is primarily invested in the Consumer Cyclical and Financial Services sectors.1689810912002703360.png

Traded Stock Information: Sphere Entertainment Co

Sphere Entertainment Co, a live entertainment and media company based in the USA, creates, writes, casts, produces, and tours shows and events. The company's portfolio includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium. The group has three reportable segments: Entertainment, MSG Networks, and Tao Group Hospitality. As of August 11, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $1.35 billion. Despite a year-to-date price change ratio of 93.24%, the company's stock is significantly overvalued according to the GF-Score, with a price to GF Value of 2.99. The company's financial strength and profitability rank are both 3/10, indicating room for improvement.1689810893522599936.png

Stock Performance Metrics

Sphere Entertainment Co's performance metrics reveal a mixed picture. The company's ROE and ROA stand at -6.70 and -2.36 respectively, indicating a negative return on equity and assets. The company's gross margin growth is 9.30%, but its operating margin growth is 0.00%. Over the past three years, the company's revenue has grown by 4.80%, but its earnings have declined by 81.80%. The company's momentum rank is 10/10, suggesting strong momentum in its stock price.

Largest Guru Holding the Traded Stock

Ariel Investment, LLC, founded by

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), is the largest guru holding Sphere Entertainment Co's stock.

Other Gurus Holding the Traded Stock

Other notable gurus holding Sphere Entertainment Co's stock include

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) and Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

In conclusion,

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' recent transaction in Sphere Entertainment Co is a significant move that reduces his exposure to the company but still leaves him as a major shareholder. Despite the company's mixed performance metrics and overvaluation according to the GF-Score, its strong momentum rank suggests potential for future price appreciation. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.