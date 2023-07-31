Polus Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Seadrill Ltd

58 minutes ago
Polus Capital Management Ltd (Trades, Portfolio), a London-based investment firm, recently made a significant transaction in its portfolio. The firm reduced its stake in Seadrill Ltd (SDRL, Financial), an offshore drilling contractor company. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of both Polus Capital Management Ltd (Trades, Portfolio) and Seadrill Ltd, and analyze the potential implications of this move for value investors.

Overview of the Transaction

On July 31, 2023,

Polus Capital Management Ltd (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its holdings in Seadrill Ltd by 1,002,000 shares, representing a 17.96% decrease. The shares were traded at a price of $48.91 each. Following this transaction, Polus Capital Management Ltd (Trades, Portfolio) now holds 4,576,198 shares in Seadrill Ltd, accounting for 45.48% of its portfolio. The firm's holdings in Seadrill Ltd represent 5.70% of the company's total shares. The transaction had a -9.06% impact on the firm's portfolio. As of the date of this article, the stock price of Seadrill Ltd stands at $47.57, indicating a 2.74% decrease since the transaction.

Profile of Polus Capital Management Ltd (Trades, Portfolio)

Polus Capital Management Ltd (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm based in London. The firm manages a portfolio of 15 stocks, with a total equity of $541 million. Its top holdings include CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF, Financial), The Mosaic Co (MOS, Financial), Nutrien Ltd (NTR, Financial), and Seadrill Ltd (SDRL, Financial). The firm primarily invests in the Energy and Basic Materials sectors. 1689812140359155712.png

Profile of Seadrill Ltd

Seadrill Ltd is a UK-based offshore drilling contractor company. The company went public on June 2, 2022, and has a market capitalization of $3.8 billion. Seadrill Ltd operates in several segments, including Floaters, Harsh Environment, Jackup rigs, and others. The company's business primarily involves the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow to ultra-deepwater areas in both benign and harsh environments. 1689812123703574528.png

Analysis of Seadrill Ltd's Stock Performance

Seadrill Ltd's stock performance has been mixed. The company's GF Score is 20/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 2/10. The company's Growth Rank and GF Value Rank are both 0/10, indicating no growth and no value. The company's Momentum Rank is also 0/10, suggesting no momentum.

Financial Health of Seadrill Ltd

Seadrill Ltd's financial health is a concern. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating poor business operations. Its Altman Z score is 0.00, suggesting potential bankruptcy risk. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.93, ranking 439th in the Oil & Gas industry. Its interest coverage is 0.00, indicating the company may have difficulty servicing its debt. The company's return on assets (ROA) is -17.53, ranking 920th in the industry.

Predictability and Momentum of Seadrill Ltd's Stock

Seadrill Ltd's stock predictability is not available. The company's 5-day, 9-day, and 14-day relative strength index (RSI) are 62.59, 61.76, and 62.69, respectively. The company's 6-month and 12-month momentum indices are -3.44 and 67.20, respectively. The company's 14-day RSI rank is 882, and its 6-month momentum index rank is 391.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Polus Capital Management Ltd (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent reduction in its stake in Seadrill Ltd is a significant move. The transaction has had a notable impact on both the firm's portfolio and the stock's performance. Given Seadrill Ltd's mixed stock performance and concerning financial health, this move may be a strategic decision by Polus Capital Management Ltd (Trades, Portfolio). However, the potential implications of this transaction for value investors remain to be seen.

Rating:
