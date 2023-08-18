VANGUARD GROUP INC Boosts Stake in JELD-WEN Holding Inc

2 hours ago
On July 31, 2023, VANGUARD GROUP INC, a renowned investment firm, significantly increased its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding Inc (

JELD, Financial), a leading door and window manufacturer. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

Transaction Details

VANGUARD GROUP INC added 456,221 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc to its portfolio, bringing its total holdings to 8,536,359 shares. The transaction, which took place at a price of $17.81 per share, represents a 5.65% change in the firm's holdings. Despite the significant addition, the position in JELD-WEN Holding Inc currently makes up 10.05% of VANGUARD GROUP INC's portfolio.

Profile of VANGUARD GROUP INC

Established in 1975 by John C. Bogle, VANGUARD GROUP INC is a mutual funds company known for its cost-efficient investment strategies. The firm's core purpose is to treat all investors fairly and give them the best chance for investment success. Vanguard's top holdings include Apple Inc (

AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial). The firm's equity stands at a staggering $3,927.41 trillion, with a strong focus on the Technology and Healthcare sectors. 1689867220206747648.png

Profile of JELD-WEN Holding Inc

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (

JELD, Financial) is a US-based company engaged in the manufacturing of doors and windows. The company's products are used in the new construction of residential single and multi-family homes and non-residential buildings. With a market cap of $1.4 billion, the company's stock is currently priced at $16.39, significantly undervalued according to the GF-Score of 83/100. 1689867202674556928.png

Stock Performance and Valuation

Despite a 7.97% decrease in price since the transaction and a 35.09% decrease since its IPO, JELD-WEN Holding Inc has seen a year-to-date price increase of 63.9%. The company's GF Value Rank is 8/10, indicating that it is significantly undervalued. The company's Momentum Rank is 9/10, suggesting strong momentum in the stock's price.

Stock Financials and Industry Position

JELD-WEN Holding Inc's financial strength is rated 5/10 according to the Financial Strength rank. The company's interest coverage is 2.48, and its Altman Z score is 2.30. The company's Profitability Rank is 7/10, and its Piotroski F-Score is 6, indicating a stable financial situation. The company's Operating Margin has decreased by 6.20% over the past three years, while its revenue has grown by 11.70%.

Other Gurus' Involvement

Other investment gurus, including HOTCHKIS & WILEY and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, also hold shares in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. Their involvement could potentially influence the stock's performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VANGUARD GROUP INC's recent acquisition of JELD-WEN Holding Inc shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Given the traded company's strong financials and undervalued status, this transaction could potentially yield substantial returns for the investment firm. However, as with any investment, it is crucial for investors to conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
