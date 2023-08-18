The KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, a prominent investment firm, has recently reduced its holdings in Kellogg Co. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of the guru and the traded company, and analyze the implications of this move for both parties.

Transaction Details

On August 10, 2023, the KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST reduced its stake in Kellogg Co by 100,000 shares, representing a -0.18% change in the firm's holdings. The shares were traded at a price of $63.78 each. Following this transaction, the firm holds a total of 54,431,838 shares in Kellogg Co, which constitutes 94.27% of its portfolio and 15.90% of Kellogg Co's total shares. The impact of this transaction on the firm's portfolio is -0.17%.

Guru Profile: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST

The KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is a nonprofit charity organization based in Battle Creek. Founded by W. K. Kellogg, the foundation primarily invests in the consumer staples sector, with over 90% of its total asset allocations in this area. The trust's main investment is in the Kellogg Company, its original parent company. The foundation's mission is to support children, families, and communities to create conditions that propel vulnerable children to achieve success. The firm's equity stands at $3.69 billion, with Kellogg Co being its top holding.

Traded Company Profile: Kellogg Co

Kellogg Co, founded in 1906, is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of cereal, cookies, crackers, and other packaged foods. Its products are manufactured in 21 countries and marketed in more than 180 countries. The company plans to split its global snacking arm from its North American cereal segment by the end of 2023. The company's market cap stands at $21.77 billion, with a PE percentage of 25.44. The stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of 73.02 and a price to GF Value of 0.87.

Stock Performance and Valuation

Kellogg Co's stock has seen a -0.3% decrease since the transaction and a -10.78% decrease year-to-date. Since its IPO in 1959, the stock has seen a 3950.32% increase. The stock's GF Score is 73/100, indicating good outperformance potential. The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, its Profitability Rank is 8/10, its Growth Rank is 5/10, its GF Value Rank is 6/10, and its Momentum Rank is 2/10.

Stock Financials and Industry Position

Kellogg Co's financials show a Piotroski F-Score of 5 and an Altman Z score of 2.65. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.04, and its interest coverage is 6.12. In the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, the company's ROE is 21.33, and its ROA is 4.65.

Other Gurus' Involvement

Other notable gurus who hold shares in Kellogg Co include Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). Their involvement adds further significance to the traded company's stock.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST's recent reduction in its stake in Kellogg Co is a significant move that impacts both the guru's portfolio and the traded company's stock. Despite the reduction, Kellogg Co remains the top holding of the foundation, indicating its continued confidence in the company. The transaction also underscores the importance of monitoring guru transactions to gain insights into market trends and potential investment opportunities.