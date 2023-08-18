GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, a New York-based investment firm, recently expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of 418,000 shares in Aura Fat Projects Acquisition Corp ( AFARU, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the performance of the traded stock.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 31, 2023, with GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC purchasing 418,000 shares of AFARU at a price of $10.67 per share. This new holding represents a 0.24% position in the firm's portfolio and accounts for 14.38% of the total shares of AFARU. The transaction had a minor impact on the firm's portfolio, increasing its equity by 0.24%.

Profile of the Guru

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, located at 623 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 345 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Yamana Gold Inc ( AUY, Financial), Shaw Communications Inc ( SJR, Financial), Focus Financial Partners Inc ( FOCS, Financial), Qualtrics International Inc ( XM, Financial), and Ares Acquisition Corp ( AAC, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $1.83 billion, with a heavy investment in the Financial Services and Basic Materials sectors.

Overview of the Traded Company

Aura Fat Projects Acquisition Corp ( AFARU, Financial), a Singapore-based company, was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company's market capitalization is not available, and its current stock price stands at $10.66. The company's PE percentage is not applicable, indicating that the company is currently at a loss.

Analysis of the Traded Stock

Since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on April 13, 2022, AFARU has seen a 6.92% increase in its stock price. The stock's Year-to-Date (YTD) price change ratio stands at 4%. The stock's GF Score is 20/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 9/10, while its Profitability Rank is 1/10. The stock's Growth Rank and GF Value Rank are both not applicable due to insufficient data.

Performance of the Traded Stock

AFARU's Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) stand at 2.39% and 2.30% respectively. The company's interest coverage is not applicable, indicating that the company does not have any interest-bearing debt. The company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and 3-year growth in revenue, EBITDA, and earnings are all not applicable due to insufficient data.

Momentum and Predictability of the Traded Stock

The stock's Relative Strength Index (RSI) for 5 Day, 9 Day, and 14 Day are 33.93, 42.68, and 46.14 respectively. The stock's Momentum Index for 6 - 1 Month and 12 - 1 Month are 1.74 and 5.52 respectively. The stock's predictability rank is not available due to insufficient data.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC's recent acquisition of 418,000 shares in AFARU represents a new holding in the firm's portfolio. Despite the stock's poor GF Score and low profitability rank, the firm's investment in AFARU could potentially yield significant returns in the future, given the right market conditions. This transaction provides valuable insights for value investors, highlighting the importance of thorough research and strategic decision-making in stock trading.