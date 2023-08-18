GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC Acquires New Stake in Tristar Acquisition I Corp

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, a New York-based investment firm, recently made a significant move in the stock market. On July 31, 2023, the firm acquired a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I Corp (

TRIS.U, Financial), a blank check company based in the USA. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of both GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC and Tristar Acquisition I Corp, and analyze the potential implications of this move for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 31, 2023, with GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC purchasing 1,225,412 shares of Tristar Acquisition I Corp at a price of $10.56 per share. This acquisition has a 0.7% impact on the firm's portfolio and increases their total holdings in Tristar Acquisition I Corp to 1,225,412 shares, representing 11.55% of the company's stock. The firm's position in Tristar Acquisition I Corp now stands at 0.7% of their total portfolio.

Profile of GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is an investment firm located at 623 Fifth Avenue, New York. The firm holds 345 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $1.83 billion. Its top holdings include Yamana Gold Inc (

AUY, Financial), Shaw Communications Inc (SJR, Financial), Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS, Financial), Qualtrics International Inc (XM, Financial), and Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Basic Materials sectors.1689929500902555648.png

Overview of Tristar Acquisition I Corp

Tristar Acquisition I Corp (

TRIS.U, Financial) is a blank check company based in the USA. The company went public on October 14, 2021, and currently has a market capitalization of $0.000 million. The company's stock is currently trading at $10.56, with a PE percentage of 28.64%. Unfortunately, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and GF Value of the stock cannot be evaluated.1689929484347637760.png

Analysis of the Traded Stock

Since the transaction, the stock's price has remained stable, with a gain percent of 0. The stock has seen a 6.45% increase since its IPO and a 4.55% increase year-to-date. The stock's GF Score is 19/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's balance sheet, profitability, and growth ranks are 5/10, 1/10, and 0/10 respectively. The stock's F Score is 3, and its Z Score is 0.00, indicating potential financial distress.

Financial Health of Tristar Acquisition I Corp

Tristar Acquisition I Corp's financial health is a mixed bag. The company's financial strength rank is 5/10, its profitability rank is 1/10, and its growth rank is 0/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 3, indicating a weak financial situation. However, the company's interest coverage is 10000.00, suggesting that it can comfortably meet its interest obligations.

Performance of Tristar Acquisition I Corp in the Industry

Tristar Acquisition I Corp operates in the Diversified Financial Services industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 4.79 and 4.52 respectively. Unfortunately, the company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and 3-year revenue growth are all 0.00, indicating a lack of growth. The company's predictability rank is not available, and its RSI 14 Day Rank is 383, suggesting that the stock is currently overbought.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC's recent acquisition of Tristar Acquisition I Corp shares represents a significant new position in the firm's portfolio. However, given Tristar Acquisition I Corp's poor financial health and growth prospects, it remains to be seen whether this investment will yield positive returns for the firm. As always, value investors should conduct their own research and analysis before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.