Jana Partners Adds to Its Stake in Treehouse Foods Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2023,

Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment management firm, increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, profiles of both Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) and Treehouse Foods Inc, and an overview of the stock's performance and rankings. The article also offers insights into the Consumer Packaged Goods industry and the investments of other gurus in Treehouse Foods Inc.

Details of the Transaction

Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) added 47,472 shares of Treehouse Foods Inc to its portfolio on August 8, 2023, at a trade price of $46.11 per share. This transaction increased Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio)' total holdings in Treehouse Foods Inc to 4,795,414 shares, representing 16.71% of its portfolio and 8.51% of Treehouse Foods Inc's total shares. The transaction had a 0.17% impact on Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio)' portfolio. This move aligns with Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio)' value-oriented, event-driven investment strategy, which seeks to identify undervalued companies with specific catalysts to unlock value.

Profile of Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio)

Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) LLC is an investment management firm founded in 2001 by Barry Rosenstein, Jana’s Managing Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager. The firm is headquartered in New York and follows a value-oriented, event-driven strategy. It applies a fundamental value discipline to identify undervalued companies that have one or more specific catalysts to unlock value. In certain cases, Jana can be the instrument for value creation by becoming an actively engaged shareholder. Jana invests both long and short and across the capital structure, including equity and debt. As of the date of this article, Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) holds nine stocks with a total equity of $1.32 billion. Its top holdings include Freshpet Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, New Relic Inc, and Treehouse Foods Inc. The firm's top sectors are Consumer Defensive and Technology.1689929745069768704.png

Profile of Treehouse Foods Inc

Treehouse Foods Inc, the largest private label manufacturer in the U.S., was founded on June 15, 2005. The company operates in over 25 categories, including snacks, meals, and single-serve beverages. Its primary end-market is retailers, where it sells products for resale under retailer brands. Treehouse Foods Inc also serves foodservice customers, industrial customers, and branded consumer goods firms. Over 90% of its revenue comes from the U.S. The company's market capitalization is $2.56 billion, and its current stock price is $45.43. The GF Value of Treehouse Foods Inc's stock is $41.53, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. The stock's price to GF Value is 1.09.1689929725809524736.png

Stock Performance and Rankings

Since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2005, Treehouse Foods Inc's stock has gained 67.95%. However, the stock has lost 1.47% since

Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio)' transaction and 7.02% year-to-date. The stock's GF Score is 58/100, indicating poor future performance potential. Its Balance Sheet Rank is 5/10, Profitability Rank is 5/10, Growth Rank is 2/10, GF Value Rank is 1/10, and Momentum Rank is 6/10. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z score is 1.56.

Industry Context and Other Gurus' Investments

Treehouse Foods Inc operates in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Its interest coverage is 2.60, and its cash to debt ratio is 0.01. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) is -7.31, and its Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.65. Other gurus who hold Treehouse Foods Inc's stock include

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio)' recent acquisition of additional shares in Treehouse Foods Inc aligns with its investment strategy and could potentially unlock value in the future. However, the stock's performance and rankings suggest that it may have poor future performance potential. As such, value investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.