Lilly Endowment Inc. Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Co.

40 minutes ago
On August 9, 2023,

Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio)., a private philanthropic foundation, executed a significant transaction involving the shares of Eli Lilly and Co. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of the transaction on the stock market.

Details of the Transaction

Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Co. by 123,961 shares, representing a -0.12% change in its holdings. The transaction was executed at a trade price of $528.83 per share. Following the transaction, Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). now holds a total of 100,699,849 shares in Eli Lilly and Co., representing 112.55% of its portfolio and 10.61% of the traded company's stock. The transaction had a -0.14% impact on the guru's portfolio.

Profile of the Guru: Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio).

Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). is a private philanthropic foundation based in Indianapolis. Founded in 1937 by the Lilly family, the firm operates independently from the Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical business, which forms the core of its financial foundation. Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). supports causes of religion, education, and community development, with a majority focus on organizations operating out of Indiana. The firm's market value stands at $9.5 billion, with Eli Lilly and Co. being its only holding. 1690000294743638016.png

Overview of the Traded Company: Eli Lilly and Co.

Eli Lilly and Co., a U.S.-based drug firm, focuses on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. The company's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology. The company's market capitalization stands at $494.91 billion. GF-Score of Eli Lilly and Co. is 75/100, indicating a good outperformance potential. 1690000277324693504.png

Analysis of the Traded Stock

As of August 11, 2023, the stock price of Eli Lilly and Co. is $521.34, with a PE Percentage of 73.54. The stock is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value Rank, with a GF Value of 299.78 and a Price to GF Value of 1.74. The stock has a Momentum Rank of 3/10 and a Profitability Rank of 9/10. The Piotroski F-Score is 7, indicating a healthy situation.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Other gurus who also hold the traded stock include

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Dodge & Cox, and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio). The largest guru holding Eli Lilly and Co. is Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

The recent transaction by

Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). has a significant impact on its portfolio and the traded company's stock. Despite the reduction in its stake, Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). still holds a substantial number of shares in Eli Lilly and Co. The transaction reflects the guru's investment strategy and could influence the stock's performance in the future. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
