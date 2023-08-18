Is eBay (EBAY) Significantly Undervalued? A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Unraveling the intrinsic value of eBay Inc (EBAY) using GuruFocus' valuation method

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • GF Value analysis of eBay
Article's Main Image

Despite a daily gain of 2.6%, eBay Inc (

EBAY, Financial) has seen a 3-month loss of 2.59%. Coupled with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.47, it raises the question: Is the stock significantly undervalued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis to answer this question. Read on to discover if eBay (EBAY) is a hidden gem in the market.

Company Overview

eBay Inc (

EBAY, Financial), a top 10 global e-commerce company, operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world. With $74 billion in 2022 gross merchandise volume, eBay connects over 132 million buyers and approximately 20 million sellers across nearly 190 global markets. The company generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments. Notably, over 50% of its gross merchandise volume comes from international markets, with strong presences in the U.K., Germany, and Australia.

As of August 11, 2023, eBay's stock price is $44.42, while its fair value (GF Value) is estimated at $70.46. This discrepancy suggests that the stock might be significantly undervalued. The company's market cap stands at $23.60 billion, and its sales amount to $9.90 billion.

1690022818269364224.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation method that estimates a stock's intrinsic value. This estimation is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor considering the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a visual representation of the stock's fair trading value. eBay's GF Value suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued, indicating potential high future returns.

1690022795028725760.png

Given eBay's significant undervaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth. For more companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk, check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Financial Strength

Before investing in a stock, it's crucial to evaluate the company's financial strength. Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss. eBay's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.87 outperforms 61.25% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry, indicating its fair financial strength.

1690022851932848128.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, typically poses less risk. eBay has been profitable for 8 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 22.22% that ranks better than 95.34% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. This strong profitability is a positive indicator for potential investors.

However, growth is also a critical factor in a company's valuation. eBay's average annual revenue growth is 26.5% over the past three years, outperforming 87.08% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. But its 3-year average EBITDA growth is not available due to negative Ebitda for the year ending December 2022.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, eBay's ROIC is 11.79, and its WACC is 9.19, suggesting a positive value creation.

1690022871692214272.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, eBay (

EBAY, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company exhibits fair financial strength and strong profitability, although its growth could be improved. For more details about eBay's financials, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.