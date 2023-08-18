Despite a daily gain of 2.6%, eBay Inc ( EBAY, Financial) has seen a 3-month loss of 2.59%. Coupled with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.47, it raises the question: Is the stock significantly undervalued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis to answer this question. Read on to discover if eBay (EBAY) is a hidden gem in the market.

Company Overview

eBay Inc ( EBAY, Financial), a top 10 global e-commerce company, operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world. With $74 billion in 2022 gross merchandise volume, eBay connects over 132 million buyers and approximately 20 million sellers across nearly 190 global markets. The company generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments. Notably, over 50% of its gross merchandise volume comes from international markets, with strong presences in the U.K., Germany, and Australia.

As of August 11, 2023, eBay's stock price is $44.42, while its fair value (GF Value) is estimated at $70.46. This discrepancy suggests that the stock might be significantly undervalued. The company's market cap stands at $23.60 billion, and its sales amount to $9.90 billion.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation method that estimates a stock's intrinsic value. This estimation is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor considering the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a visual representation of the stock's fair trading value. eBay's GF Value suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued, indicating potential high future returns.

Given eBay's significant undervaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Before investing in a stock, it's crucial to evaluate the company's financial strength. Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss. eBay's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.87 outperforms 61.25% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry, indicating its fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, typically poses less risk. eBay has been profitable for 8 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 22.22% that ranks better than 95.34% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. This strong profitability is a positive indicator for potential investors.

However, growth is also a critical factor in a company's valuation. eBay's average annual revenue growth is 26.5% over the past three years, outperforming 87.08% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. But its 3-year average EBITDA growth is not available due to negative Ebitda for the year ending December 2022.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, eBay's ROIC is 11.79, and its WACC is 9.19, suggesting a positive value creation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, eBay ( EBAY, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company exhibits fair financial strength and strong profitability, although its growth could be improved. For more details about eBay's financials, check out its 30-Year Financials here.