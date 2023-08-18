Axon Enterprise Inc ( AXON, Financial) has recently seen a daily gain of 2.88% and a 3-month gain of 1.19%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 1.34. The question we aim to answer is: Is Axon Enterprise fairly valued? In this article, we delve into the company's valuation analysis, financial strength, profitability, and growth. Read on to gain a comprehensive understanding of Axon Enterprise's financial performance and intrinsic value.

Introduction to Axon Enterprise Inc

Axon Enterprise Inc ( AXON, Financial) develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices and cloud-based digital evidence management software. These products are designed for use by law enforcement, corrections, military forces, private security personnel, and private individuals for personal defense. The company operates in two segments: Taser and software & sensors. Axon Enterprise delivers its products worldwide, with most of its revenue coming from the United States.

With a current stock price of $210.01, Axon Enterprise has a market cap of $15.70 billion. The company's GF Value, a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, is estimated at $215.69, indicating that the stock is fairly valued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Given its current price, Axon Enterprise's stock appears to be fairly valued.

As Axon Enterprise is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength of Axon Enterprise

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Axon Enterprise has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.6, which ranks better than 63.18% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Axon Enterprise's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth of Axon Enterprise

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Axon Enterprise has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.34. Its operating margin is 8.17%, which ranks better than 55.63% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Axon Enterprise at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Axon Enterprise is 22.9%, which ranks better than 87.4% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 169.4%, which ranks better than 99.56% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry.

ROIC vs WACC of Axon Enterprise

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Axon Enterprise's return on invested capital is 8.06, and its cost of capital is 10.94.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Axon Enterprise ( AXON, Financial) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 99.56% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. To learn more about Axon Enterprise stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

