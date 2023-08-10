Coliseum Capital Management, LLC Boosts Stake in ModivCare Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, recently increased its holdings in ModivCare Inc (MODV, Financial), a leading healthcare services company. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information. The data used in this article is accurate as of August 11, 2023.

Details of the Transaction

On August 10, 2023,

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) added 2,264,129 shares of ModivCare Inc to its portfolio at a trade price of $35.74 per share. This transaction significantly impacted the firm's portfolio by 5.78%, increasing its total holdings in ModivCare Inc to 4,162,924 shares. This represents 10.62% of the firm's portfolio and 29.36% of ModivCare Inc's total shares.

Profile of the Guru: Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is a Stamford, CT-based investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm holds 12 stocks, with a total equity of $1.32 billion. Its top holdings include Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL, Financial), ModivCare Inc (MODV, Financial), Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL, Financial), GMS Inc (GMS, Financial), and Sonos Inc (SONO, Financial). The firm is heavily invested in the Consumer Cyclical and Industrials sectors. 1690048909843365888.png

Overview of ModivCare Inc

ModivCare Inc, a US-based company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for payors and their members. The company operates in three segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). As of August 11, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $583.985 million and a stock price of $41.18. However, the company's PE percentage is currently not applicable, indicating that it is at a loss. According to GuruFocus, the company's GF Value is 154.29, suggesting that the stock may be a possible value trap. 1690048889651986432.png

Analysis of ModivCare Inc's Stock Performance

Since the transaction, ModivCare Inc's stock has gained 15.22%. Since its IPO in 2003, the stock has increased by 216.77%. However, the stock's year-to-date price change ratio is -55.23%. According to the GF Score, the stock has a score of 70 out of 100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength and Profitability Rank are 4/10 and 7/10 respectively, while its Growth Rank is 10/10.

Financial Health of ModivCare Inc

ModivCare Inc's financial health can be assessed using several metrics. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 2, and its Altman Z score is 1.30. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.01, and its interest coverage is 0.54. The company's ROE and ROA are -71.84 and -11.85 respectively. Over the past three years, the company's gross margin has grown by 22.20%, and its operating margin has grown by 6.00%. However, its earnings have declined by -46.40%.

ModivCare Inc's Stock Momentum and Predictability

ModivCare Inc's stock momentum can be assessed using several metrics. The stock's RSI 5-day, 9-day, and 14-day values are 38.42, 35.01, and 34.99 respectively. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are -53.67 and -56.11 respectively. However, the stock's predictability rank is currently not available.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of ModivCare Inc shares has significantly impacted its portfolio. Despite the company's current financial challenges, the firm's investment could yield significant returns if ModivCare Inc's financial performance improves. This transaction provides valuable insights for value investors interested in the healthcare services sector.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.