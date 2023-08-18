Texas Pacific Land Corp: A High-Performing Giant in the Oil & Gas Industry

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Texas Pacific Land Corp (

TPL, Financial) is a prominent player in the Oil & Gas industry. As of August 11, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $1879.02, with a market capitalization of $14.43 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3.35% today and a significant increase of 33.13% over the past four weeks. This article will delve into the company's financial performance and potential, using the GF Score and other key metrics.

GF Score Analysis

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five aspects of valuation, which have been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. TPL's GF Score is an impressive 96 out of 100, indicating the highest outperformance potential. This high score suggests that TPL is likely to generate higher returns than companies with lower GF Scores. The GF Score takes into account Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank.

1690048881422761984.png

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength rank measures how strong a company's financial situation is. TPL's Financial Strength is ranked at 10/10, indicating a robust financial situation. This is based on factors such as its interest coverage of 10000.00, a debt to revenue ratio of 0.00, and an Altman Z score of 78.37.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank ranks how profitable a company is and how likely the company's business will stay that way. TPL's Profitability Rank is 10/10, indicating high profitability and business stability. This is based on factors such as its Operating Margin of 78.60%, a Piotroski F-Score of 6, and a consistency of profitability over the past 10 years.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank measures the growth of a company in terms of its revenue and profitability. TPL's Growth Rank is 10/10, indicating strong revenue and profitability growth. This is based on a 5-year revenue growth rate of 26.20% and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 11.00%.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples along with an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance. TPL's GF Value Rank is 7/10, indicating a fair valuation.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. TPL's Momentum Rank is 5/10, indicating moderate stock price performance.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the industry, TPL stands out with its high GF Score. Chesapeake Energy Corp (

CHK, Financial) has a GF Score of 26, Ovintiv Inc (OVV, Financial) has a GF Score of 78, and APA Corp (APA, Financial) has a GF Score of 77. This comparison underscores TPL's strong competitive position in the Oil & Gas industry. For more details, please visit our competitors' analysis page.

In conclusion, Texas Pacific Land Corp's high GF Score, robust financial strength, impressive profitability, strong growth, fair valuation, and moderate momentum make it a compelling investment option in the Oil & Gas industry.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.