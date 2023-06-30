Cogent Communications Holdings Inc: A Telecommunication Giant with Good Outperformance Potential

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (

CCOI, Financial) is a renowned player in the telecommunication services industry. As of August 11, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $69.12, with a market capitalization of $3.38 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 4.77% today and a 4.86% increase over the past four weeks. According to the GF Score, Cogent Communications has a score of 84 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential.

1690049134846803968.png

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five aspects of valuation, which have been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. These aspects include Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. Each of these components is ranked, and the ranks also have a positive correlation with the long-term performances of stocks. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank. Stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with lower GF Scores.

Financial Strength of Cogent Communications

As of June 30, 2023, Cogent Communications has a Financial Strength rank of 3 out of 10. This rank measures how strong a company's financial situation is. It is based on factors such as interest coverage (0.56), debt to revenue ratio (2.67), and Altman Z score (2.31). Despite the low rank, the company's financial strength is still within a manageable range.

Profitability Rank Analysis

Cogent Communications has a Profitability Rank of 8 out of 10. This rank measures how profitable a company is and how likely the company's business will stay that way. It is based on factors such as Operating Margin (7.07%), Piotroski F-Score (5), and a consistent profitability of 10 years. This high rank indicates that the company has a strong profitability potential.

Growth Rank of Cogent Communications

The company's Growth Rank stands at 7 out of 10. This rank measures the growth of a company in terms of its revenue and profitability. The rank is calculated using criteria such as 5-year revenue growth rate (3.40%), 3-year revenue growth rate (2.30%), and 5-year EBITDA growth rate (3.20%). This suggests that Cogent Communications has a good growth potential.

GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank

Cogent Communications has a GF Value Rank of 10 out of 10 and a Momentum Rank of 8 out of 10. The high GF Value Rank indicates that the stock is undervalued, while the high Momentum Rank suggests that the stock has a strong momentum.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its competitors in the same industry, Cogent Communications stands out with its high GF Score. IHS Holding Ltd (

IHS, Financial) has a GF Score of 19, Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO, Financial) has a GF Score of 79, and InterDigital Inc (IDCC, Financial) has a GF Score of 81. This comparison further highlights the good outperformance potential of Cogent Communications. For more details, please visit the competitors page.

In conclusion, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc presents a promising investment opportunity with its high GF Score, strong profitability, good growth potential, and undervalued status. However, investors should also consider the company's financial strength and the performance of its competitors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.