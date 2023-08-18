XPEL Inc ( XPEL, Financial) is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. The company operates in the Vehicles & Parts industry. As of August 11, 2023, the stock price stands at $83.58, with a market cap of $2.31 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 4.33% today, despite a slight loss of -3.22% over the past four weeks. XPEL's impressive GF Score of 97 out of 100 indicates its high outperformance potential.

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength Rank of XPEL is 8 out of 10, indicating a robust financial situation. This rank is based on several factors, including an interest coverage of 36.60, a low debt to revenue ratio of 0.08, and a high Altman Z score of 24.99. These figures suggest that XPEL is well-positioned to meet its financial obligations.

Profitability Rank Analysis

XPEL's Profitability Rank is a perfect 10 out of 10, indicating a highly profitable business. This rank is based on an operating margin of 17.76%, a Piotroski F-Score of 5, and a consistent profitability trend over the past 10 years. The company's high profitability rank suggests a strong likelihood of maintaining its profitability in the future.

Growth Rank Analysis

The company's Growth Rank is also 10 out of 10, reflecting strong revenue and profitability growth. This rank is based on a 5-year revenue growth rate of 35.30%, a 3-year revenue growth rate of 35.60%, and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 67.50%. These figures indicate a strong growth potential for XPEL.

GF Value Rank Analysis

XPEL's GF Value Rank is 5 out of 10, suggesting a fair valuation. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The company's Momentum Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating strong momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, suggesting a positive trend in the company's stock price performance.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its main competitors in the Vehicles & Parts industry, XPEL stands out with its high GF Score. Garrett Motion Inc ( GTX, Financial) has a GF Score of 55, Gentherm Inc ( THRM, Financial) has a GF Score of 84, and Modine Manufacturing Co ( MOD, Financial) has a GF Score of 59. This comparison further highlights XPEL's strong performance potential.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XPEL Inc's high GF Score of 97, along with its strong financial strength, profitability, growth, and momentum ranks, suggest a high outperformance potential. Despite a fair GF Value Rank, the company's overall performance and comparison with its competitors indicate a promising future. However, as with any investment, it's essential to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making a decision.