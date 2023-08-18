XPEL Inc: A High-Performance Stock with a GF Score of 97

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

XPEL Inc (

XPEL, Financial) is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. The company operates in the Vehicles & Parts industry. As of August 11, 2023, the stock price stands at $83.58, with a market cap of $2.31 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 4.33% today, despite a slight loss of -3.22% over the past four weeks. XPEL's impressive GF Score of 97 out of 100 indicates its high outperformance potential.

1690049287443972096.png

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength Rank of XPEL is 8 out of 10, indicating a robust financial situation. This rank is based on several factors, including an interest coverage of 36.60, a low debt to revenue ratio of 0.08, and a high Altman Z score of 24.99. These figures suggest that XPEL is well-positioned to meet its financial obligations.

Profitability Rank Analysis

XPEL's Profitability Rank is a perfect 10 out of 10, indicating a highly profitable business. This rank is based on an operating margin of 17.76%, a Piotroski F-Score of 5, and a consistent profitability trend over the past 10 years. The company's high profitability rank suggests a strong likelihood of maintaining its profitability in the future.

Growth Rank Analysis

The company's Growth Rank is also 10 out of 10, reflecting strong revenue and profitability growth. This rank is based on a 5-year revenue growth rate of 35.30%, a 3-year revenue growth rate of 35.60%, and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 67.50%. These figures indicate a strong growth potential for XPEL.

GF Value Rank Analysis

XPEL's GF Value Rank is 5 out of 10, suggesting a fair valuation. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The company's Momentum Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating strong momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, suggesting a positive trend in the company's stock price performance.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its main competitors in the Vehicles & Parts industry, XPEL stands out with its high GF Score. Garrett Motion Inc (

GTX, Financial) has a GF Score of 55, Gentherm Inc (THRM, Financial) has a GF Score of 84, and Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD, Financial) has a GF Score of 59. This comparison further highlights XPEL's strong performance potential.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XPEL Inc's high GF Score of 97, along with its strong financial strength, profitability, growth, and momentum ranks, suggest a high outperformance potential. Despite a fair GF Value Rank, the company's overall performance and comparison with its competitors indicate a promising future. However, as with any investment, it's essential to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making a decision.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.