Gray Television Inc: A Media Stock with Good Outperformance Potential

2 hours ago
Gray Television Inc (

GTN.A, Financial), a prominent player in the Media - Diversified industry, is currently trading at $9.51 with a market cap of $898.574 million. The stock has seen a gain of 5.43% today, despite a slight dip of -2.86% over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score and other key financial ranks to evaluate its potential performance.

GF Score Analysis

Gray Television Inc boasts a GF Score of 84 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which is closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. A higher GF Score generally suggests higher returns. The GF Score considers five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank.

Financial Strength Rank Analysis

Gray Television Inc's Financial Strength Rank stands at 3 out of 10. This rank measures the robustness of a company's financial situation, considering factors like interest coverage (2.02), debt to revenue ratio (1.75), and Altman Z score (0.80). The low rank suggests that the company's financial situation could be stronger.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is impressive at 9 out of 10. This rank evaluates a company's profitability and its likelihood to remain profitable. It considers factors like Operating Margin (22.89%), Piotroski F-Score (7), and the trend of the Operating Margin over the past five years (-3.20%). The high rank indicates strong profitability for Gray Television Inc.

Growth Rank Analysis

Gray Television Inc has a perfect Growth Rank of 10 out of 10, indicating strong growth prospects. The Growth Rank measures a company's growth in terms of its revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 26.90%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 23.00%, suggesting a consistent growth trajectory.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 4 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

Gray Television Inc's Momentum Rank is 4 out of 10, indicating moderate momentum. The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, reflecting the stock's price performance.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the industry, Gray Television Inc holds a competitive edge. FuboTV Inc (

FUBO, Financial) has a GF Score of 48, The E W Scripps Co (SSP, Financial) has a GF Score of 85, and iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT, Financial) has a GF Score of 37. This suggests that Gray Television Inc is well-positioned within its industry in terms of GF Score.

In conclusion, Gray Television Inc's high GF Score, strong Profitability Rank, and perfect Growth Rank suggest good outperformance potential. However, its low Financial Strength Rank and moderate Momentum Rank indicate areas for improvement. Investors should keep a close eye on these factors when considering this stock.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
