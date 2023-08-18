Marine Products Corp (MPX): A High-Performing Stock with a GF Score of 91

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Marine Products Corp (

MPX, Financial), a prominent player in the Vehicles & Parts industry, has been making waves in the stock market. As of August 11, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $17.04, with a market cap of $587.315 million. The stock has seen a gain of 5.38% today and a modest increase of 0.81% over the past four weeks. The company's impressive performance is reflected in its high GF Score of 91/100, indicating its potential for significant outperformance.

1690049553622892544.png

GF Score Analysis

The GF Score is a comprehensive ranking system developed by GuruFocus that evaluates a stock's performance based on five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. A higher GF Score generally indicates higher returns, making it a valuable tool for investors. With a GF Score of 91, Marine Products Corp is in the highest outperformance potential category, suggesting promising future performance.

Financial Strength Analysis

Marine Products Corp boasts a Financial Strength Rank of 10/10, indicating a robust financial situation. This rank is determined by factors such as interest coverage, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z score. With an interest coverage of 10000.00 and a debt to revenue ratio of 0.00, MPX demonstrates a minimal debt burden and a strong ability to service its debt.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9/10, reflecting its high profitability and consistency. This rank is based on factors such as Operating Margin, Piotroski F-Score, and the trend of the Operating Margin. With an Operating Margin of 13.64% and a Piotroski F-Score of 8, MPX exhibits strong profitability and financial health.

Growth Rank Analysis

Marine Products Corp's Growth Rank of 8/10 indicates solid revenue and profitability growth. This rank is calculated using criteria such as 5-year revenue growth rate and 5-year EBITDA growth rate. With a 5-year revenue growth rate of 5.50 and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 9.00, MPX demonstrates a consistent growth trajectory.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 6/10, which is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio. This rank suggests that the stock is reasonably valued, avoiding the pitfalls of both overvaluation and undervaluation.

Momentum Rank Analysis

MPX's Momentum Rank of 6/10 reflects its solid momentum indicators and performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, providing insights into the stock's price performance.

Competitive Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the Vehicles & Parts industry, Marine Products Corp holds a competitive edge. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (

MCFT, Financial) has a GF Score of 89, OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW, Financial) has a GF Score of 83, and EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO, Financial) has a GF Score of 24. With a GF Score of 91, MPX outperforms these competitors, indicating its strong position in the industry. For more details, please visit our competitors page.

In conclusion, Marine Products Corp's high GF Score, strong financial strength, high profitability, solid growth, reasonable valuation, and good momentum make it a promising investment. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.