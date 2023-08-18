Compx International Inc: A High-Performing Stock with a GF Score of 94

CIX, Financial), a prominent player in the Business Services industry, is currently trading at $23.52 with a market cap of $289.626 million. The stock has seen a gain of 3.52% today and a 4.58% increase over the past four weeks. With a GF Score of 94/100, Compx International Inc is positioned in the highest outperformance potential category, indicating a promising future performance.

GF Score Analysis

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five aspects of valuation, including Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. A higher GF Score generally indicates higher returns. Compx International Inc's GF Score of 94/100 suggests that the stock has a high potential for outperformance.

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength Rank measures a company's financial situation based on factors such as interest coverage, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z score. Compx International Inc's Financial Strength Rank of 10/10 indicates a robust financial situation, with no debt burden and a high Altman Z-Score of 13.01.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank assesses a company's profitability and its likelihood of remaining profitable. It considers factors such as Operating Margin, Piotroski F-Score, and the trend of the Operating Margin. Compx International Inc's Profitability Rank of 9/10, coupled with a high Piotroski F-Score of 8 and a consistent profitability over the past 10 years, suggests a high level of profitability.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank measures a company's growth in terms of revenue and profitability. Compx International Inc's Growth Rank of 9/10, backed by a 5-year revenue growth rate of 7.30% and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 10.60%, indicates strong growth prospects.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth. Compx International Inc's GF Value Rank of 6/10 suggests a fair valuation.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. Compx International Inc's Momentum Rank of 10/10 indicates strong momentum, suggesting that the stock is likely to continue its upward trend.

Competitor Analysis

Compared to its main competitors in the same industry, Compx International Inc stands out with its high GF Score. NL Industries Inc (

NL, Financial) has a GF Score of 69, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (BAER, Financial) has a GF Score of 12, and MISTRAS Group Inc (MG, Financial) has a GF Score of 68. This comparison further highlights Compx International Inc's strong performance potential. For more details, please visit the competitors page.

In conclusion, Compx International Inc's high GF Score, robust financial strength, high profitability, strong growth prospects, fair valuation, and strong momentum make it a promising investment. However, investors should always conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

