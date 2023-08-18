Is Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) Significantly Undervalued?

A Comprehensive Analysis of Tyson Foods' Intrinsic Value

47 minutes ago
With a daily gain of 2.52% and an impressive three-month gain of 12.89%, Tyson Foods Inc (

TSN, Financial) has been performing well in the market. The company reported Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of $0.92. But is the stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to answer this question through a thorough valuation analysis of Tyson Foods. Read on to delve into the company's financials, growth, and future prospects.

Introduction to Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Inc (

TSN, Financial), a protein-focused food producer, offers a wide range of products including raw chicken, beef, pork, and prepared foods. With chicken and beef as its largest segments, each contributing about one-third of U.S. sales, Tyson Foods also boasts a 20% share in prepared foods. Brands like Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, and Sara Lee fall under this segment. Despite the stiff competition in these product categories, Tyson Foods has managed to maintain a strong position. The company also has a small international segment accounting for 5% of total revenue. Tyson Foods is known for its active acquisitions, focusing on international and food-service markets in recent years.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It is computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line gives an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on our valuation method, Tyson Foods (

TSN, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The stock's fair value is estimated considering historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. At its current price of $55.11 per share, Tyson Foods stock seems significantly undervalued. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

