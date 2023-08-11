On August 11, 2023, Bath & Body Works Inc ( BBWI, Financial) recorded a daily loss of 4.59%, bringing its 3-month gain to 15.91%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stood at $3.16. However, the key question remains: Is BBWI significantly undervalued? This article offers a comprehensive valuation analysis to answer this question. Keep reading to understand BBWI's financial position better.

Company Overview

Bath & Body Works Inc operates as a specialty home fragrance and body care retailer under the Bath & Body Works, C.O. Bigelow, and White Barn brands. The company primarily conducts its business in North America, contributing over 95% of its sales in fiscal 2022. In the same fiscal year, 72% of sales were generated from its brick-and-mortar network, comprising over 1,800 retail stores. The company anticipates future growth from store reformatting, digital and international channels, and new category expansion.

When comparing the stock price of $37.19 to the GF Value of $55.96, the analysis suggests that BBWI is significantly undervalued. BBWI, with a market cap of $8.50 billion, is poised for a higher long-term return, given its current undervaluation.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor derived from the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line gives an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. In the case of Bath & Body Works, the stock is believed to be significantly undervalued.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Bath & Body Works's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.18 ranks worse than 71.42% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Bath & Body Works's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting a poor balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Bath & Body Works has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $7.50 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.16. Its operating margin of 17.01% is better than 90.68% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Bath & Body Works's profitability as strong.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Bath & Body Works is 18.6%, which ranks better than 79.9% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 7.1%, which ranks worse than 52.16% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital. The ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Bath & Body Works's return on invested capital is 27.45, and its cost of capital is 9.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bath & Body Works Inc ( BBWI, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor, but its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 52.16% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. To learn more about Bath & Body Works stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

