With a daily loss of -4.24% and a 3-month gain of 24.84%, Lam Research Corp ( LRCX, Financial) has been making waves in the stock market. The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 33.14. But the question that looms large is - is the stock fairly valued? This article delves into an in-depth analysis of Lam Research's valuation.

An Overview of Lam Research Corp ( LRCX , Financial)

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) is a renowned manufacturer of equipment used to fabricate semiconductors. The firm's primary focus lies in the etch, deposition, and clean markets, which are crucial steps in the semiconductor manufacturing process. Lam's flagship Kiyo, Vector, and Sabre products are sold worldwide to key customers such as Samsung Electronics, Micron, Intel, SK Hynix, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

At its current price of $657.28 per share and a market cap of $87.60 billion, Lam Research's stock is estimated to be fairly valued. This estimation is based on the GF Value, a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. The GF Value is calculated based on the historical multiples at which the stock has traded, the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. It is calculated based on three factors:

Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth. Future estimates of the business performance.

When the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Given that Lam Research is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing Lam Research's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Lam Research has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.07, which ranks worse than 61.87% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Lam Research's financial strength as 8 out of 10, suggesting a strong balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth of Lam Research

Profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, pose less risk. Lam Research has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $17.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $33.14. Its operating margin is 29.93%, which ranks better than 93.05% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Lam Research at 10 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability.

The growth of a company is probably the most crucial factor in its valuation. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Lam Research is 24%, which ranks better than 75.43% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 26.4%, which ranks better than 55.45% of companies in the Semiconductors industry.

Comparing ROIC and WACC

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Lam Research's return on invested capital is 36.18, and its cost of capital is 12.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Lam Research Corp ( LRCX, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 55.45% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Lam Research stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.