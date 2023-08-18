Is Teradyne Inc (TER) Stock Fairly Valued? An In-Depth Analysis

Unraveling the Intrinsic Value of Teradyne Inc (TER)

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Teradyne Inc (

TER, Financial) has experienced a daily loss of -4.16%, and a 3-month gain of 12.42% with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.37. This article aims to explore whether the stock is fairly valued. Read on for a comprehensive valuation analysis.

Company Overview

Teradyne Inc (

TER, Financial) is a leading provider of testing equipment, including automated test equipment for semiconductors, system testing for hard disk drives, circuit boards, and electronics systems, and wireless testing for devices. The company ventured into the industrial automation market in 2015, selling collaborative and autonomous robots for factory applications. With significant exposure to semiconductor testing, Teradyne serves vertically integrated, fabless, and foundry chipmakers directly and indirectly with its products.

1690068826571407360.png

GF Value Analysis

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. Teradyne's stock is believed to be fairly valued according to the GF Value calculation. With a current price of $101.99 per share, Teradyne has a market cap of $15.70 billion. Because Teradyne is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1690068804303847424.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Teradyne has a cash-to-debt ratio of 6, which ranks better than 66.07% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Teradyne's financial strength as 9 out of 10, suggesting a strong balance sheet.

1690068846897004544.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is typically less risky. Teradyne has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years, with a revenue of $2.90 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.37 over the past twelve months. Its operating margin is 22.32%, which ranks better than 83.53% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of Teradyne is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Teradyne is 13.3%, which ranks better than 53.63% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 14.7%, which ranks worse than 59.74% of companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. Over the past 12 months, Teradyne's ROIC was 23.58, while its WACC came in at 13.73, indicating that the company is creating value for shareholders.

1690068865536491520.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teradyne Inc (

TER, Financial) stock is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks worse than 59.74% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Teradyne stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.