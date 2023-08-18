The stock of NXP Semiconductors NV ( NXPI, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -4.14% and a 3-month gain of 25.02%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 10.57, this article seeks to explore whether the stock is fairly valued. The following analysis provides a comprehensive look at the company's valuation and financial performance.

Company Overview

NXP Semiconductors NV is a leading supplier of high-performance mixed-signal products. The firm significantly dominates the automotive market, supplying microcontrollers and analog chips for automotive clusters, powertrains, infotainment systems, and radars. They also serve the industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communications infrastructure sectors. With a current stock price of $203.21, the company's market cap stands at $52.40 billion. The company's fair value, according to our GF Value, is $224.07.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that reflects the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued or undervalued, affecting its future returns.

For NXP Semiconductors NV, the stock appears to be fairly valued according to our GF Value. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength Assessment

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, reviewing a company's financial strength is crucial before deciding to buy shares. NXP Semiconductors NV has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.35, ranking worse than 83.51% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks NXP Semiconductors NV's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. NXP Semiconductors NV has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $13.20 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $10.57. Its operating margin is 28.42%, which ranks better than 91.66% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of NXP Semiconductors NV is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is an essential factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of NXP Semiconductors NV is 17.2%, ranking better than 63.67% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 26.3%, ranking better than 54.94% of companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate a company's profitability. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, NXP Semiconductors NV's ROIC was 17.27 while its WACC was 9.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NXP Semiconductors NV ( NXPI, Financial) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 54.94% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about NXP Semiconductors NV stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.