Wynn Resorts Ltd ( WYNN, Financial) has been experiencing a daily loss of -3.89% and a 3-month loss of -6.42%. The company's Loss Per Share stands at 0.16. This article aims to answer the question: Is Wynn Resorts modestly undervalued? We will delve into the company's valuation, financial strength, profitability, and growth to provide a comprehensive analysis. Let's get started.

Company Introduction

Wynn Resorts operates luxury casinos and resorts. Founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, the company manages four mega-resorts: Wynn Macau and Encore in Macau, and Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas. It is set to begin construction on a new building next to its existing Wynn Palace resort in 2024, which is forecasted to open around 2027. The company also operates Wynn Interactive, a digital sports betting and iGaming platform. As of 2019, Wynn Resorts received 76% and 24% of its pre-pandemic EBITDA from Macau and Las Vegas, respectively.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is derived from a proprietary method that takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line on the summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

Wynn Resorts ( WYNN, Financial) stock is believed to be modestly undervalued based on the GuruFocus Value calculation. At its current price of $100.17 per share, Wynn Resorts has a market cap of $11.40 billion. The stock's future return is likely to be higher than its business growth due to its relative undervaluation.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it is crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. Wynn Resorts has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.29, which is worse than 61.47% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Wynn Resorts at 3 out of 10, indicating that the financial strength of Wynn Resorts is poor.

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Wynn Resorts has been profitable 7 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.90 billion and a Loss Per Share of $0.16. Its operating margin is 6.98%, which ranks worse than 63.04% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, the profitability of Wynn Resorts is ranked 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is an essential factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Wynn Resorts is -18.8%, which ranks worse than 78.07% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -26.5%, which ranks worse than 83.11% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Wynn Resorts's return on invested capital is 3.71, and its cost of capital is 9.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Wynn Resorts ( WYNN, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 83.11% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Wynn Resorts stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

