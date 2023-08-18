Is Wynn Resorts Modestly Undervalued? A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Unraveling the intrinsic value of Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) for informed investment decisions

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Wynn Resorts Ltd (

WYNN, Financial) has been experiencing a daily loss of -3.89% and a 3-month loss of -6.42%. The company's Loss Per Share stands at 0.16. This article aims to answer the question: Is Wynn Resorts modestly undervalued? We will delve into the company's valuation, financial strength, profitability, and growth to provide a comprehensive analysis. Let's get started.

Company Introduction

Wynn Resorts operates luxury casinos and resorts. Founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, the company manages four mega-resorts: Wynn Macau and Encore in Macau, and Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas. It is set to begin construction on a new building next to its existing Wynn Palace resort in 2024, which is forecasted to open around 2027. The company also operates Wynn Interactive, a digital sports betting and iGaming platform. As of 2019, Wynn Resorts received 76% and 24% of its pre-pandemic EBITDA from Macau and Las Vegas, respectively.

1690068929088585728.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is derived from a proprietary method that takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line on the summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

Wynn Resorts (

WYNN, Financial) stock is believed to be modestly undervalued based on the GuruFocus Value calculation. At its current price of $100.17 per share, Wynn Resorts has a market cap of $11.40 billion. The stock's future return is likely to be higher than its business growth due to its relative undervaluation.

1690068911782887424.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it is crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. Wynn Resorts has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.29, which is worse than 61.47% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Wynn Resorts at 3 out of 10, indicating that the financial strength of Wynn Resorts is poor.

1690068947501580288.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Wynn Resorts has been profitable 7 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.90 billion and a Loss Per Share of $0.16. Its operating margin is 6.98%, which ranks worse than 63.04% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, the profitability of Wynn Resorts is ranked 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is an essential factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Wynn Resorts is -18.8%, which ranks worse than 78.07% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -26.5%, which ranks worse than 83.11% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Wynn Resorts's return on invested capital is 3.71, and its cost of capital is 9.03.

1690068965209931776.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Wynn Resorts (

WYNN, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 83.11% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Wynn Resorts stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.