Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Carnival Corp ( CCL, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at 16.71, recorded a loss of 3.74% in a day and a 3-month increase of 63.23%. The stock's fair valuation is $31.89, as indicated by its Fair Value (GF Value).

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors: Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

We believe the GF Value Line is the fair value that the stock should be traded at. The stock price will most likely fluctuate around the GF Value Line. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Critical Risk Factors of Carnival ( CCL , Financial)

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Carnival should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 0.38. These indicators suggest that Carnival, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding Altman Z-Score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Overview: Carnival Corp ( CCL , Financial)

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 90 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2022. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia. Carnival also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted about 13 million guests in 2019, prior to COVID-19, a level it should breach again in 2023.

Interpreting Carnival's Low Altman Z-Score

A dissection of Carnival's Altman Z-score reveals Carnival's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress:

The Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio provides insights into a company's capability to reinvest its profits or manage debt. Evaluating Carnival's historical data, 2020: 0.43; 2021: 0.22; 2022: 0.05; 2023: -0.02, we observe a declining trend in this ratio. This downward movement indicates Carnival's diminishing ability to reinvest in its business or effectively manage its debt. Consequently, it exerts a negative impact on its Z-Score.

Conclusion: Is Carnival a Value Trap?

Given Carnival's low Altman Z-score and the declining trend in its Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio, it's clear that the company might be a potential value trap. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, the underlying financial distress risks make it a risky investment. Therefore, investors are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence before investing in Carnival.

