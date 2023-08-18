Illumina Inc ( ILMN, Financial) recorded a daily loss of -3.86%, and a 3-month loss of -14.8%. The company's Loss Per Share stands at 26.61. Given these figures, is Illumina a potential value trap? This analysis aims to answer this question by examining the company's valuation and financial health. We invite you to delve into the following sections for a comprehensive understanding of Illumina's position.

Company Overview

Illumina Inc ( ILMN, Financial) is a leading provider of tools and services for analyzing genetic material, with applications in life science and clinical labs. The company generates over 90% of its revenue from sequencing instruments, consumables, and services, with its high-throughput technology enabling whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms. Its lower throughput tools cater to applications requiring smaller data outputs, such as viral and cancer tumor screening. Illumina also sells microarrays, accounting for less than 10% of sales, for lower-cost, focused genetic screening primarily for consumer and agricultural applications.

The company's current stock price stands at $177.98, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $349.42. As we delve deeper into Illumina's valuation and financial health, this comparison between the stock price and the GF Value will serve as a guiding reference.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Currently, Illumina's market cap stands at $28.10 billion, and its stock price indicates a potential value trap.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Hence, it is crucial to thoroughly review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A good starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company is looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Illumina's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.53 is worse than 68.78% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. GuruFocus ranks Illumina's overall financial strength at 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have consistently demonstrated profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Illumina has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $4.50 billion and a Loss Per Share of $26.61. Its operating margin of 0% is better than 52.44% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Illumina's profitability as strong.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is its growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Illumina is 7.1%, which ranks worse than 60.4% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 0%, which ranks worse than 0% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Illumina's return on invested capital is 0, and its cost of capital is 10.76.

Why a Potential Value Trap?

The reason why we think that Illumina stock might be a value trap is due to its Piotroski F-score of only 3 out of a possible 9. This low F-score may indicate a downward trend in critical aspects such as profitability, funding, and efficiency. Investors should therefore look beyond the appealing low valuation and ensure there are no concealed long-term risks. To better understand the Piotroski F-score and its role in measuring a company's business trend, please click here.

Conclusion

Overall, Illumina ( ILMN, Financial) stock gives every indication of being a potential value trap. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 0% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. To learn more about Illumina stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

