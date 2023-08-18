Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG): A Good Outperformance Potential with a GF Score of 81

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (

PAG, Financial), a prominent player in the Vehicles & Parts industry, is currently trading at $174.12 with a market capitalization of $11.72 billion. Despite a slight dip of 2.50% over the past four weeks, the stock has seen a gain of 5.14% today. The company's GF Score stands at 81 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a comprehensive stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which considers five key aspects of valuation: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank.

1690075852563283968.png

Financial Strength Analysis

PAG's Financial Strength Rank is 6/10, reflecting a relatively strong financial situation. The company's interest coverage is 8.23, indicating its ability to cover its interest expenses. Furthermore, its debt to revenue ratio is 0.25, suggesting a manageable debt burden. The Altman Z score of 3.44 further confirms the company's financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 8/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The Operating Margin is 5.05%, and the Piotroski F-Score is 6, suggesting a healthy financial situation. The company has maintained consistent profitability over the past 10 years, with a 5-year average operating margin of 15.80% and a Predictability Rank of 4.

Growth Rank Analysis

PAG's Growth Rank is 10/10, reflecting strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 7.30%, and the 3-year revenue growth rate is 10.00%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate is an impressive 25.30%, indicating robust operational growth.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 1/10, suggesting that the stock is currently overvalued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

PAG's Momentum Rank is 6/10, indicating a moderate momentum in the stock price. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitive Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the same industry, PAG holds a competitive position. CarMax Inc (

KMX, Financial) has a GF Score of 89, Lithia Motors Inc (LAD, Financial) has a GF Score of 95, and AutoNation Inc (AN, Financial) has a GF Score of 90. Despite the slightly lower GF Score, PAG's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth potential make it a compelling choice for investors. For more details, please visit our competitors page.

In conclusion, Penske Automotive Group Inc. (

PAG, Financial) presents a good outperformance potential with a GF Score of 81. Its strong financial strength, high profitability, and robust growth make it a promising investment option. However, investors should also consider its current overvaluation and moderate momentum before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.