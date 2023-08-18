Group 1 Automotive Inc ( GPI, Financial), a leading player in the Vehicles & Parts industry, has been making waves in the stock market. As of August 11, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $276.75, with a market cap of $3.89 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 5.13% today and a 3.81% increase over the past four weeks. The company's impressive performance is reflected in its high GF Score of 92/100, indicating its potential for high outperformance.

Financial Strength Analysis

GPI's Financial Strength Rank stands at 6/10. This score is based on several factors, including its interest coverage of 7.90, indicating a low debt burden, and a debt to revenue ratio of 0.22, which is relatively low. The company's Altman Z score of 3.86 further attests to its financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9/10, reflecting its strong profitability. GPI's operating margin stands at 6.14%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5. The company has shown a consistent uptrend in its operating margin over the past five years, averaging 19.10%. GPI has also demonstrated consistent profitability over the past decade.

Growth Rank Analysis

GPI's Growth Rank is a perfect 10/10, indicating robust growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 11.80%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 17.30%. GPI's 5-year EBITDA growth rate is an impressive 32.70%, further highlighting its strong growth trajectory.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 5/10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric that takes into account historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on past returns, growth, and future business performance estimates.

Momentum Rank Analysis

GPI's Momentum Rank is 6/10, indicating a positive price momentum for the stock. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors, GPI stands out with its high GF Score. Rush Enterprises Inc ( RUSHA, Financial) has a GF Score of 88, while Driven Brands Holdings Inc ( DRVN, Financial) and ACV Auctions Inc ( ACVA, Financial) have GF Scores of 21 and 19, respectively. This comparison further underscores GPI's strong performance in the market. For more details, please visit our competitors page.

In conclusion, Group 1 Automotive Inc's high GF Score, strong financial strength, impressive profitability, robust growth, fair valuation, and positive momentum make it a compelling choice for investors. However, as with any investment, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making a decision.