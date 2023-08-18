EnerSys ( ENS, Financial), a leading player in the Industrial Products sector, is currently trading at $94.47 with a market capitalization of $3.88 billion. Despite a 13.52% loss over the past four weeks, the stock has seen a gain of 3.88% today. The company's GF Score stands at 87 out of 100, indicating a good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a comprehensive ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which evaluates a company's performance potential based on five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank.

Financial Strength Analysis

EnerSys' Financial Strength rank is 6/10. This score is derived from several factors, including an interest coverage ratio of 5.26, a debt to revenue ratio of 0.25, and an Altman Z score of 3.79. These figures suggest that the company has a moderate level of financial strength and is capable of meeting its financial obligations.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9/10, indicating high profitability. This is supported by an operating margin of 8.94%, a Piotroski F-Score of 7, and a consistent profitability record over the past 10 years. However, the 5-year average trend of the operating margin is -6.20%, suggesting some volatility in profitability.

Growth Rank Analysis

EnerSys' Growth Rank is 9/10, reflecting strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company has demonstrated a 5-year revenue growth rate of 7.50% and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 7.60%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 3.70%, indicating steady growth in the company's business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 3/10, suggesting that the stock is currently overvalued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

EnerSys' Momentum Rank is 6/10, indicating a moderate level of momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitive Analysis

When compared to its competitors in the Industrial Products sector, EnerSys holds a competitive position. Advanced Energy Industries Inc ( AEIS, Financial) has a GF Score of 95, Bloom Energy Corp ( BE, Financial) has a score of 62, and Acuity Brands Inc ( AYI, Financial) has a score of 88. This suggests that EnerSys has a good outperformance potential in the industry. For more details, please visit the competitors page.

In conclusion, EnerSys' high GF Score, strong growth, and profitability ranks suggest that the company has a good outperformance potential. However, investors should also consider the company's financial strength, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank when making investment decisions.