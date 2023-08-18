Omnicell Inc: A Healthcare Stock with Good Outperformance Potential

16 minutes ago
Omnicell Inc (

OMCL, Financial), a prominent player in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry, is currently trading at $66.33 with a market capitalization of $3 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3.32% today, despite a loss of 9.29% over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score of 87/100, which indicates good outperformance potential, and analyze its financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum ranks.

1690076477262921728.png

Financial Strength Analysis

Omnicell Inc's Financial Strength rank stands at 6/10. This score is influenced by its interest coverage of 0.00, a debt to revenue ratio of 0.50, and an Altman Z score of 2.74. These figures suggest that the company has a moderate level of financial strength, with a manageable debt burden and a relatively stable financial situation.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 8/10, indicating a high level of profitability. This is supported by an operating margin of -2.84%, a Piotroski F-Score of 5, and a consistent profitability record over the past 10 years. The company's profitability trends are impressive, especially when compared to industry standards and competitors.

Growth Rank Analysis

Omnicell Inc's Growth Rank is 9/10, reflecting strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company has demonstrated a 5-year revenue growth rate of 8.00%, a 3-year revenue growth rate of 10.60%, and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 6.90%. These figures suggest that the company has been growing consistently and is likely to continue this trend in the future.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank of Omnicell Inc is 4/10, indicating that the stock is moderately valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The company's Momentum Rank is 7/10, suggesting that the stock has a good momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, reflecting the stock's performance over the past 12 months.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors, GoodRx Holdings Inc (

GDRX, Financial), Certara Inc (CERT, Financial), and Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA, Financial), Omnicell Inc stands out with a higher GF Score. GoodRx Holdings Inc, Certara Inc, and Privia Health Group Inc have GF Scores of 36, 24, and 24 respectively, indicating that Omnicell Inc holds a competitive position in the industry. For more details, please visit our competitors' analysis page.

In conclusion, Omnicell Inc's strong GF Score, coupled with its solid financial strength, high profitability, strong growth, moderate valuation, and good momentum, make it a promising investment in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. However, investors should also consider the company's financial risks and market competition before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
