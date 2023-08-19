Northeast Financial Group, Inc., a renowned investment firm, recently submitted their 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in a disciplined approach to capital allocation, focusing on long-term value creation. They are known for their meticulous research and analysis, which enables them to identify promising investment opportunities across various sectors.

The firm's portfolio for the quarter under review comprised 63 stocks, with a total value of $156 million. The top holdings in the portfolio were SCHX, accounting for 13.22% of the total value, SCHO with a 10.47% stake, and SCHD, representing 9.15% of the portfolio. These holdings reflect the firm's strategic investment decisions, aimed at maximizing returns while mitigating risks.

Top Holdings

No Stock Trades in Q2 2023

Interestingly, Northeast Financial Group, Inc. did not engage in any stock trades during the second quarter of 2023. This could be indicative of the firm's confidence in their current portfolio composition and their long-term investment strategy. It also suggests that the firm may be adopting a 'buy and hold' strategy, which involves purchasing stocks and holding onto them for an extended period, irrespective of market fluctuations.

In conclusion, the Q2 2023 13F filing by Northeast Financial Group, Inc. provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition. The absence of stock trades during the quarter suggests a stable investment approach, while the top holdings highlight the firm's focus on diversification. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own research and analysis before making investment decisions.