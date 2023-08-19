Lunt Capital Management, Inc. Q2 2023 13F Filing Update

Lunt Capital Management, Inc., a renowned investment firm, recently submitted its 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm's portfolio, valued at $185 million, comprised 79 stocks. The top holdings were USFR (26.79%), TFLO (5.34%), and PALC (5.16%). Notably, the firm did not engage in any stock trades during this quarter.

About Lunt Capital Management, Inc.

Lunt Capital Management, Inc. is a distinguished investment firm known for its strategic and dynamic approach to investing. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that markets are not always efficient, and that strategic asset allocation can lead to superior risk-adjusted returns. By employing a disciplined, research-driven process, Lunt Capital Management seeks to identify and capitalize on investment opportunities across various asset classes and sectors.

Portfolio Overview

The firm's portfolio for the second quarter of 2023 was diverse, with a total of 79 stocks. The portfolio's total value stood at $185 million, reflecting the firm's robust investment strategy and successful asset allocation. The top three holdings in the portfolio were USFR, TFLO, and PALC, accounting for 26.79%, 5.34%, and 5.16% of the portfolio, respectively.

Investment Activity

Interestingly, Lunt Capital Management did not engage in any stock trades during the second quarter of 2023. This could be indicative of the firm's confidence in its current holdings and its strategic approach to maintaining portfolio stability. The absence of trades also suggests that the firm did not identify any new investment opportunities that aligned with its investment philosophy and risk-return profile during this period.

In conclusion, the Q2 2023 13F filing of Lunt Capital Management, Inc. provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition. The firm's focus on strategic asset allocation and its disciplined, research-driven approach to investing are evident in its diverse portfolio and the stability of its holdings. As the firm continues to navigate the investment landscape, it will be interesting to observe how its portfolio evolves in response to market dynamics and investment opportunities.

