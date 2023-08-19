Durable Capital Partners LP Reduces Stake in Duolingo Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Durable Capital Partners LP, a prominent investment firm, has recently adjusted its portfolio by reducing its stake in Duolingo Inc. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of both Durable Capital Partners LP and Duolingo Inc, and analyze the potential implications of this move.

Details of the Transaction

On August 10, 2023, Durable Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in Duolingo Inc by 47,351 shares, a change of -1.14%. The shares were traded at a price of $145.17 each. Following this transaction, the firm now holds a total of 4,109,387 shares in Duolingo Inc, representing 5.61% of their portfolio and 9.89% of Duolingo's total shares. The transaction had a -0.06% impact on Durable Capital Partners LP's portfolio.

Profile of Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP is an investment firm based in Chevy Chase, MD. The firm manages a portfolio of 49 stocks, with a total equity of $10.65 billion. Its top holdings include FirstService Corp, Intuit Inc, MSCI Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, and Duolingo Inc. The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Technology and Healthcare sectors.

guru-holdings%3F%26id%3D7201?width=560&height=450&t=1691803431

Overview of Duolingo Inc

Duolingo Inc, a US-based technology company, is renowned for its mobile learning platform that offers language learning solutions. The company's products, powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence, are designed to motivate learners and help them achieve their learning goals. Duolingo's revenue streams primarily come from time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising, and the Duolingo English Test. The company's market capitalization stands at $5.77 billion.

gf-score%3F%26symbol%3DDUOL?width=560&height=450&t=1691803423

Analysis of Duolingo Inc's Financials

Despite its innovative business model, Duolingo's financial health raises some concerns. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 8/10, while its Profitability Rank is a low 2/10. Its Growth Rank is currently not applicable due to insufficient data. Over the past three years, Duolingo has seen a revenue growth of 61.40%, but its EBITDA and earnings have declined by -61.00% and -52.50% respectively.

Duolingo Inc's Stock Performance

Since its IPO on July 28, 2021, Duolingo's stock has seen a decrease of -1.83%. However, the stock has gained 95.7% year-to-date. Despite this growth, the stock's GF Score is a low 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's momentum and RSI ranks are also currently not applicable due to insufficient data.

Conclusion

The recent transaction by Durable Capital Partners LP indicates a strategic adjustment in their investment in Duolingo Inc. While Duolingo's innovative business model and substantial revenue growth are promising, its declining profitability and low GF Score suggest potential challenges ahead. Investors should closely monitor the company's financial performance and stock trends for further insights.

All data and rankings are accurate as of August 12, 2023.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.