ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC Boosts Stake in USCB Financial Holdings Inc

1 hours ago
ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC, a prominent investment firm, recently increased its holdings in USCB Financial Holdings Inc. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of the guru and the traded company, and analyze the potential implications for value investors.

Transaction Details

On June 14, 2023, ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC added 29,859 shares of USCB Financial Holdings Inc to its portfolio at a trade price of $10.34 per share. This transaction increased the firm's total holdings in USCB to 995,209 shares, representing 4.71% of its portfolio and 5.10% of USCB's total shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the guru's portfolio. Since the transaction, the stock's price has risen by 10.83% to $11.46, indicating a positive short-term return on investment.

Guru Profile: ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC

ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC, located at 410 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT, is an investment firm with 37 stocks in its portfolio. The firm's top holdings include OceanFirst Financial Corp (

OCFC, Financial), QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH, Financial), Banc of California Inc (BANC, Financial), California Bancorp (CALB, Financial), and Coastal Financial Corp (CCB, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $218 million, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Real Estate sectors.

Traded Stock Information: USCB Financial Holdings Inc

USCB Financial Holdings Inc (

USCB, Financial), a community bank based in the USA, went public on July 23, 2021. The company operates as a single segment, offering a wide range of financial products and services through its network of branches and online banking platform. As of August 12, 2023, the company's market cap stands at $223.983 million. The company's PE ratio is 10.91, indicating a relatively low valuation. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Value and related metrics cannot be evaluated.

Stock Performance Analysis

USCB Financial Holdings Inc's performance metrics reveal a mixed picture. The company's GF Score is 15/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength and Profitability Rank are 3/10 and 1/10, respectively, suggesting weak balance sheet and profitability. The company's Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating no growth. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.47, ranking 1034th in the industry.

Stock Industry and Key Metrics

USCB Financial Holdings Inc operates in the Banks industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 11.52 and 1.03, respectively, ranking 624th and 648th in the industry. However, due to insufficient data, the company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and 3-year revenue, EBITDA, and earning growth cannot be evaluated.

Stock Momentum and Predictability

USCB Financial Holdings Inc's RSI 5 day, RSI 9 day, and RSI 14 day are 59.77, 55.15, and 55.05, respectively. The company's momentum index 6 - 1 month and momentum index 12 - 1 month are -13.29 and -16.99, respectively. However, due to insufficient data, the company's predictability rank cannot be evaluated.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's recent acquisition of USCB Financial Holdings Inc shares reflects the firm's confidence in the company's potential. Despite the company's weak performance metrics, the firm's investment could yield significant returns if the company's financial situation improves. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
