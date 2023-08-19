Bandera Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Joint Corp

53 minutes ago
Bandera Partners LLC, a New York-based investment firm, has recently increased its stake in The Joint Corp (

JYNT, Financial). The transaction took place on August 11, 2023, with the firm adding 788,528 shares to its holdings. The shares were purchased at a price of $10.06 each, bringing Bandera Partners LLC's total holdings in The Joint Corp to 3,466,560 shares. This acquisition represents a 29.44% increase in the firm's stake in JYNT, impacting its portfolio by 3.26%. The Joint Corp now constitutes 14.32% of Bandera Partners LLC's portfolio, with the firm holding a 23.60% stake in the company.

About Bandera Partners LLC

Bandera Partners LLC is an investment firm located at 50 Broad Street, Suite 1820, New York, NY 10004. The firm currently holds 18 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $236 million. Its top holdings include Alphabet Inc (

GOOG, Financial), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), The Joint Corp (JYNT, Financial), Star Group LP (SGU, Financial), and Burford Capital Ltd (BUR, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the healthcare and energy sectors.

Overview of The Joint Corp

The Joint Corp, based in the USA, is a healthcare provider specializing in chiropractic services. The company went public on November 11, 2014, and operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp has a market capitalization of $147.669 million and a current stock price of $10.06. The company's PE ratio stands at 52.67, indicating a relatively high valuation. However, according to GuruFocus's GF Valuation, the stock is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of 42.53 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.24.

Financial Health and Stock Performance of The Joint Corp

The Joint Corp's Financial Strength is ranked 6/10, with a Profitability Rank of 6/10 and a Growth Rank of 7/10. The company's GF Value Rank is 4/10, and its Momentum Rank is 5/10. The Joint Corp's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z score is 2.89, indicating moderate financial stability. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.53, ranking 374th in the industry.

The Joint Corp's stock performance shows a 5-day RSI of 17.32, a 9-day RSI of 29.66, and a 14-day RSI of 36.68. The company's 6-month momentum index is -12.16, and its 12-month momentum index is -40.00. The 14-day RSI rank is 129, and the 6-month momentum index rank is 409.

Implications of the Transaction

Bandera Partners LLC's recent acquisition of additional shares in The Joint Corp signifies the firm's confidence in the company's future prospects. Despite the stock's current undervaluation, The Joint Corp's solid financial health and growth potential make it an attractive investment. The transaction not only strengthens Bandera Partners LLC's portfolio but also potentially enhances the value of The Joint Corp's stock.

All data and rankings are accurate as of August 12, 2023.

