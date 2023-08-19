RA Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in Vor Biopharma Inc.

RA Capital Management, L.P., a Boston-based investment firm, recently expanded its portfolio with the addition of 31,463 shares in Vor Biopharma Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on August 10, 2023, with RA Capital Management, L.P. adding 31,463 shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. to its portfolio. The traded price was $2.57 per share, bringing the total number of shares held by the firm to 22,780,343. This addition has a significant impact on the guru's portfolio, accounting for 1.33% of its total holdings. The firm now holds a 33.70% stake in Vor Biopharma Inc.

Profile of the Guru

RA Capital Management, L.P. is a prominent investment firm located at 200 Berkeley Street, 18th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 59 stocks, with a total equity of $4.42 billion. Its top holdings include Ascendis Pharma A/S, 89bio Inc, Vaxcyte Inc, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc, and DICE Therapeutics Inc.

Overview of the Traded Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR

) is a clinical-stage cell therapy company based in the USA. The company combines a novel patient engineering approach with targeted therapies to provide solutions for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. Its products include VOR33. The company's current market capitalization stands at $196.853 million, with a stock price of $2.94. The company's GF-Score is 19/100, indicating a poor future performance potential.

Performance of the Stock

Since the transaction, the stock has gained 14.4%. However, since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on February 5, 2021, the stock has suffered a significant loss of 93%. The year-to-date price change also shows a loss of 56.51%.

Financial Health of the Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc.'s financial strength is ranked 7/10, while its profitability rank is a low 1/10. The company's growth rank is not applicable due to insufficient data. The company's cash to debt ratio is 5.47, ranking 873rd in the industry.

Stock's Position in the Industry

Vor Biopharma Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry. Its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) ranks within the industry are 752 and 840 respectively, indicating a relatively weak performance compared to its peers.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RA Capital Management, L.P.'s recent acquisition of Vor Biopharma Inc. shares has significantly increased its stake in the company. Despite the stock's poor performance since its IPO and its low GF-Score, the firm's decision to increase its holdings may indicate a belief in the company's long-term potential. However, given the stock's current financial health and position within the biotechnology industry, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

