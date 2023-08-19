RA Capital Management, L.P., a Boston-based investment firm, has recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring additional shares in 89bio Inc. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of the guru's investment strategy, and analyze the financial health and performance of 89bio Inc.

Details of the Transaction

On August 9, 2023, RA Capital Management, L.P. added 1,457,866 shares of 89bio Inc to its portfolio, bringing its total holdings in the company to 12,874,814 shares. This transaction, which was executed at a price of $15.89 per share, represents a 12.77% change in the guru's holdings and has a 0.52% impact on their portfolio. The firm now holds a 4.61% position in its portfolio and a 16.70% stake in 89bio Inc.

Profile of RA Capital Management, L.P.

RA Capital Management, L.P. is an investment firm located at 200 Berkeley Street, 18th Floor, Boston, MA. The firm currently holds 59 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $4.42 billion. Its top holdings include Ascendis Pharma A/S, 89bio Inc, Vaxcyte Inc, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc, and DICE Therapeutics Inc. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around identifying and investing in companies with promising growth potential.

About 89bio Inc

89bio Inc, symbolized as ETNB, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the USA. The company, which went public on November 11, 2019, is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. As of August 12, 2023, the company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and its stock is trading at $16.63. The company's GF Score is 37/100, indicating a poor future performance potential.

Financial Health and Performance of 89bio Inc

89bio Inc's financial strength is ranked 8/10, indicating a strong balance sheet. However, its profitability rank is 2/10, and its growth rank is 0/10, suggesting that the company has been struggling with profitability and growth. The company's interest coverage is 0.00, and its Altman Z score is 0.00, indicating potential financial distress. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 2, suggesting poor business operations.

Largest Guru's Position

The largest guru holding shares in 89bio Inc is Leucadia National, although the exact share percentage is not available. This position is significant as it indicates the confidence of other investment gurus in the potential of 89bio Inc.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RA Capital Management, L.P.'s recent acquisition of additional shares in 89bio Inc reflects the firm's confidence in the company's potential. However, given 89bio Inc's current financial health and performance, it is crucial for investors to conduct thorough research and consider the risks before making investment decisions.