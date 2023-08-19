RA Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in 89bio Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

RA Capital Management, L.P., a Boston-based investment firm, has recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring additional shares in 89bio Inc. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of the guru's investment strategy, and analyze the financial health and performance of 89bio Inc.

Details of the Transaction

On August 9, 2023, RA Capital Management, L.P. added 1,457,866 shares of 89bio Inc to its portfolio, bringing its total holdings in the company to 12,874,814 shares. This transaction, which was executed at a price of $15.89 per share, represents a 12.77% change in the guru's holdings and has a 0.52% impact on their portfolio. The firm now holds a 4.61% position in its portfolio and a 16.70% stake in 89bio Inc.

Profile of RA Capital Management, L.P.

RA Capital Management, L.P. is an investment firm located at 200 Berkeley Street, 18th Floor, Boston, MA. The firm currently holds 59 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $4.42 billion. Its top holdings include Ascendis Pharma A/S, 89bio Inc, Vaxcyte Inc, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc, and DICE Therapeutics Inc. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around identifying and investing in companies with promising growth potential.

guru-holdings%3F%26id%3D551?width=560&height=450&t=1691820686

About 89bio Inc

89bio Inc, symbolized as ETNB, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the USA. The company, which went public on November 11, 2019, is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. As of August 12, 2023, the company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and its stock is trading at $16.63. The company's GF Score is 37/100, indicating a poor future performance potential.

gf-score%3F%26symbol%3DETNB?width=560&height=450&t=1691820677

Financial Health and Performance of 89bio Inc

89bio Inc's financial strength is ranked 8/10, indicating a strong balance sheet. However, its profitability rank is 2/10, and its growth rank is 0/10, suggesting that the company has been struggling with profitability and growth. The company's interest coverage is 0.00, and its Altman Z score is 0.00, indicating potential financial distress. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 2, suggesting poor business operations.

Largest Guru's Position

The largest guru holding shares in 89bio Inc is Leucadia National, although the exact share percentage is not available. This position is significant as it indicates the confidence of other investment gurus in the potential of 89bio Inc.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RA Capital Management, L.P.'s recent acquisition of additional shares in 89bio Inc reflects the firm's confidence in the company's potential. However, given 89bio Inc's current financial health and performance, it is crucial for investors to conduct thorough research and consider the risks before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.