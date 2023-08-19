Genus Capital Management Inc., a renowned investment management firm, has recently disclosed its portfolio for the second quarter of 2023, as per the 13F report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm, known for its strategic investment approach and commitment to sustainable investing, manages a diverse portfolio of 194 stocks with a total value of $679 million.

About Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. is a leading independent investment management firm based in Vancouver, Canada. The firm is committed to delivering superior financial performance and risk management for its clients. With a focus on sustainable and impact investing, Genus Capital Management Inc. seeks to generate long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of stocks. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in rigorous research, disciplined risk management, and a systematic approach to capturing investment opportunities.

Top Holdings in Q2 2023

The firm's top holdings for the second quarter of 2023 include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) with 3.62% of the portfolio, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) with 3.58%, and Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) with 2.83%. These holdings reflect the firm's strategic investment approach, which emphasizes diversification and long-term growth.

No Stock Trades in Q2 2023

Interestingly, the 13F report reveals that Genus Capital Management Inc. did not engage in any stock trades during the second quarter of 2023. This could be indicative of the firm's confidence in its current portfolio and its long-term investment strategy. It also underscores the firm's disciplined approach to risk management, as it refrains from making impulsive trades and instead focuses on maintaining a balanced and diversified portfolio.

In conclusion, Genus Capital Management Inc.'s Q2 2023 13F report provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio management. The firm's focus on sustainable investing and long-term growth, as well as its disciplined approach to risk management, are clearly reflected in its portfolio composition and investment decisions.