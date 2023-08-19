Genus Capital Management Inc. Releases Q2 2023 13F Report

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Genus Capital Management Inc., a renowned investment management firm, has recently disclosed its portfolio for the second quarter of 2023, as per the 13F report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm, known for its strategic investment approach and commitment to sustainable investing, manages a diverse portfolio of 194 stocks with a total value of $679 million.

About Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. is a leading independent investment management firm based in Vancouver, Canada. The firm is committed to delivering superior financial performance and risk management for its clients. With a focus on sustainable and impact investing, Genus Capital Management Inc. seeks to generate long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of stocks. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in rigorous research, disciplined risk management, and a systematic approach to capturing investment opportunities.

Top Holdings in Q2 2023

The firm's top holdings for the second quarter of 2023 include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) with 3.62% of the portfolio, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) with 3.58%, and Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) with 2.83%. These holdings reflect the firm's strategic investment approach, which emphasizes diversification and long-term growth.

guru-holdings%3F%26id%3D26919?width=560&height=450&t=1691835497

No Stock Trades in Q2 2023

Interestingly, the 13F report reveals that Genus Capital Management Inc. did not engage in any stock trades during the second quarter of 2023. This could be indicative of the firm's confidence in its current portfolio and its long-term investment strategy. It also underscores the firm's disciplined approach to risk management, as it refrains from making impulsive trades and instead focuses on maintaining a balanced and diversified portfolio.

In conclusion, Genus Capital Management Inc.'s Q2 2023 13F report provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio management. The firm's focus on sustainable investing and long-term growth, as well as its disciplined approach to risk management, are clearly reflected in its portfolio composition and investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.