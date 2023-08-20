eBay Inc ( EBAY, Financial) has seen a daily gain of 2.8%, but a 3-month loss of -2.24%. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at 2.47. Given these figures, the critical question arises: is eBay stock significantly undervalued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis of eBay (EBAY), exploring its intrinsic value and potential for future returns. Read on to discover if eBay's stock is a hidden gem of value investing.

Company Snapshot

eBay operates one of the world's largest e-commerce marketplaces, with a gross merchandise volume of $74 billion in 2022. This makes eBay a top 10 global e-commerce company. With its platform connecting over 132 million buyers and roughly 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets, eBay generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments. Notably, over 50% of its gross merchandise volume is generated in international markets, including the U.K., Germany, and Australia.

As of August 12, 2023, eBay's stock price is $44.5, with a market cap of $23.70 billion. However, according to GuruFocus Value calculation, the fair value (GF Value) of eBay is $70.47, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the ideal fair trading value of the stock.

eBay's stock is believed to be significantly undervalued based on the GF Value. The stock price will most likely fluctuate around the GF Value Line. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Given eBay's current price of $44.5 per share, the stock is believed to be significantly undervalued.

Because eBay is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of eBay ( EBAY, Financial) is believed to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 0% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. To learn more about eBay stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.