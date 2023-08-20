Despite a daily gain of 2.55% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 12.51, Zebra Technologies Corp ( ZBRA, Financial) has experienced a 3-month loss of -1.26%. This raises the question: is the stock modestly undervalued? In this article, we will delve into the valuation analysis of Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) to answer this question.

A Brief Introduction to Zebra Technologies Corp ( ZBRA , Financial)

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers. With a current stock price of $261.94 per share and a market cap of $13.40 billion, the company's fair value, according to the GF Value, is estimated at $369.21.

Understanding the GF Value of Zebra Technologies ( ZBRA , Financial)

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. This value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it could indicate overvaluation or undervaluation.

For Zebra Technologies, the GF Value suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. Given its current price of $261.94 per share and a market cap of $13.40 billion, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Assessing the Financial Strength of Zebra Technologies

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can pose a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing. A good starting point is the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Zebra Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which is worse than 98.45% of companies in the Hardware industry. Its overall financial strength is ranked 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth of Zebra Technologies

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, is generally less risky. Zebra Technologies has been profitable 8 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.50 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $12.51. Its operating margin is 16.76%, which ranks better than 89.01% of companies in the Hardware industry. Overall, the profitability of Zebra Technologies is ranked 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Zebra Technologies' 3-year average annual revenue growth is 10.2%, ranking better than 67.23% of companies in the Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 11.2%, which ranks better than 51.21% of companies in the same industry.

Return on Invested Capital vs. Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. For the past 12 months, Zebra Technologies' ROIC is 11.67, and its WACC is 12.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Zebra Technologies is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 51.21% of companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Zebra Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

