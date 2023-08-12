On August 12, 2023, Lam Research Corp ( LRCX, Financial) experienced a day's loss of -5.01%, yet it amassed an impressive 23.94% gain over the last three months. With a reported Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 33.14, the question arises: Is Lam Research Corp (LRCX) fairly valued? This article delves into the company's valuation, offering insights to help you make informed investment decisions. Read on for a comprehensive analysis.

Company Overview

Lam Research Corp ( LRCX, Financial) specializes in manufacturing equipment used in fabricating semiconductors. Focusing on etch, deposition, and clean markets, the company plays a crucial role in the semiconductor manufacturing process. This is particularly true for 3D NAND flash storage, advanced DRAM, and leading-edge logic/foundry chipmakers. Lam Research's flagship products, Kiyo, Vector, and Sabre, are sold globally to key customers like Samsung Electronics, Micron, Intel, SK Hynix, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Currently, Lam Research's stock price stands at $651.97, while the GF Value, an estimate of fair value, is $619.87. This comparison sets the stage for a deeper exploration of the company's value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a visual representation of the stock's ideal fair trading value.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Lam Research appears to be fairly valued. This valuation is based on the historical multiples at which the stock has traded, past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. With a current price of $651.97 per share and a market cap of $86.90 billion, Lam Research's stock seems to align with its intrinsic value. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Investing in companies with poor financial strength poses a higher risk of permanent loss. A look at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide insights into a company's financial health. Lam Research has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.07, lower than 61.87% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, its overall financial strength is rated 8 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies typically carries less risk, especially if the company demonstrates consistent profitability over time. Companies with high profit margins often offer better performance potential than those with low profit margins. Lam Research has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past 12 months, the company reported revenues of $17.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $33.14. Its operating margin of 29.93% is better than 93.05% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Lam Research's profitability as strong.

Company growth is a crucial factor in valuation. Faster-growing companies are more likely to create value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Lam Research's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 24%, ranking better than 75.43% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 26.4%, which ranks better than 55.58% of companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Lam Research's ROIC was 36.18, while its WACC came in at 12.9.

Conclusion

Overall, Lam Research Corp ( LRCX, Financial) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, its profitability is robust, and its growth ranks better than 55.58% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Lam Research stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

