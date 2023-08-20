Applied Materials Inc ( AMAT, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 4% but showed a promising 3-month gain of 20.55%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 7.58, the question arises: Is the stock fairly valued? This article seeks to answer this question through a comprehensive valuation analysis. Read on to uncover the intrinsic value of Applied Materials.

Introduction to Applied Materials

As the world's largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, Applied Materials provides materials engineering solutions to help make nearly every chip in the world. The company's systems are used in nearly every major process step with the exception of lithography. The stock price currently stands at $138.83, while the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $131.28. This comparison lays the groundwork for a deeper exploration of the company's value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents an exclusive method of determining a stock's current intrinsic value. It's calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it can indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, which can influence future returns.

Applied Materials ( AMAT, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued according to this method. If the share price deviates significantly from the GF Value Line, it may indicate overvaluation or undervaluation. However, with its current price of $138.83 per share, Applied Materials stock is estimated to be fairly valued. Therefore, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength of Applied Materials

Before investing in any company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide insight into a company's financial health. Applied Materials has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.83, which is worse than 67.54% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, the overall financial strength of Applied Materials is 8 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

Profitability and Growth of Applied Materials

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Applied Materials has been profitable for 10 of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $26.60 billion and an EPS of $7.58. Its operating margin is 29.28%, ranking better than 92.62% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Applied Materials at 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Applied Materials is 23.9%, which ranks better than 75.09% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 32.1%, ranking better than 61.69% of companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Applied Materials' ROIC was 33.65, while its WACC came in at 13.9.

Conclusion

Overall, Applied Materials ( AMAT, Financial) stock is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 61.69% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Applied Materials stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

