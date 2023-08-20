Zebra Technologies Corp ( ZBRA, Financial) has seen a daily gain of 2.55%, despite a 3-month loss of -1.26%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 12.51, the question arises: is the stock modestly undervalued? In this article, we delve into the valuation analysis of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA), providing insights to potential investors.

Company Overview

Zebra Technologies is a prominent provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets. Its solutions, including barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software, are designed to improve efficiency at its customers. As of August 13, 2023, Zebra Technologies ( ZBRA, Financial) has a market cap of $13.40 billion and a stock price of $261.94. The company's GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $368.87.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Zebra Technologies ( ZBRA, Financial) is modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Zebra Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which is worse than 98.45% of companies in the Hardware industry. The overall financial strength of Zebra Technologies is 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Zebra Technologies has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Its operating margin is 16.76%, which ranks better than 89.01% of companies in the Hardware industry. Overall, the profitability of Zebra Technologies is ranked 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

The growth of Zebra Technologies is also noteworthy. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Zebra Technologies is 10.2%, which ranks better than 67.23% of companies in the Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 11.2%, which ranks better than 51.21% of companies in the Hardware industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing the return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can help determine a company's profitability. For the past 12 months, Zebra Technologies's ROIC is 11.67, and its cost of capital is 12.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zebra Technologies ( ZBRA, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 51.21% of companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Zebra Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

