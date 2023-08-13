On August 13, 2023, Bath & Body Works Inc ( BBWI, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -5.11% with its stock price closing at $36.99. Despite this, the company has seen a 3-month gain of 15.42% and reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.16. These figures raise the question: Is Bath & Body Works significantly undervalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of the company to answer this question.

Company Overview

Bath & Body Works Inc, operating under the Bath & Body Works, C.O. Bigelow, and White Barn brands, is a specialty home fragrance and fragrant body care retailer. The company primarily operates in North America, with less than 5% of its sales generated from international markets in fiscal 2022. The majority of its sales, 72% to be exact, come from its brick-and-mortar network composed of over 1,800 retail stores. The company anticipates future growth from store reformatting, digital and international channels, and new category expansion. The current market cap of Bath & Body Works stands at $8.50 billion.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Bath & Body Works: A Significantly Undervalued Stock

According to the GuruFocus Value calculation, Bath & Body Works ( BBWI, Financial) stock is believed to be significantly undervalued at its current price of $36.99 per share. Given that the company is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Before buying a stock, it's important to check the company's financial strength. Investing in companies with poor financial strength poses a higher risk of permanent loss. A great way to understand a company's financial strength is by looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Bath & Body Works has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.18, which is worse than 71.32% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. The overall financial strength of Bath & Body Works is 4 out of 10, indicating that its financial strength is poor.

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Bath & Body Works has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $7.50 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.16. Its operating margin is 17.01%, which ranks better than 90.68% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Overall, the profitability of Bath & Body Works is ranked 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Conversely, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Bath & Body Works's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 79.92% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, Bath & Body Works's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 7.1%, which ranks worse than 52.27% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry.

ROIC vs WACC

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Bath & Body Works's ROIC was 27.45 while its WACC came in at 9.43.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Bath & Body Works is believed to be significantly undervalued. Although the company's financial condition is poor, its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 52.27% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. To learn more about Bath & Body Works stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

