Is Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Fairly Valued? An In-Depth Analysis

Exploring the intrinsic value of Lam Research (LRCX) using GuruFocus Value analysis

34 minutes ago
Lam Research Corp (

LRCX, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -5.01%, yet it has gained 23.94% over the past three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 33.14, the question arises: is this stock fairly valued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis of Lam Research (LRCX), offering insights into its intrinsic value. Read on to uncover the financial health, growth prospects, and overall performance of Lam Research.

About Lam Research Corp

Lam Research Corp (

LRCX, Financial), a leading semiconductor equipment manufacturer, focuses on the etch, deposition, and clean markets. These areas are crucial steps in the semiconductor manufacturing process, particularly for 3D NAND flash storage, advanced DRAM, and leading-edge logic/foundry chipmakers. Lam Research's flagship products, Kiyo, Vector, and Sabre, are sold globally to key customers such as Samsung Electronics, Micron, Intel, SK Hynix, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

With a stock price of $651.97, Lam Research has a market cap of $86.90 billion. When comparing this to its GF Value of $619.58, the stock appears to be fairly valued. This assessment is based on the GF Value Line, a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

Understanding the GF Value of Lam Research

The GF Value is a proprietary metric that offers an estimation of a stock's intrinsic value. It is computed based on three factors: historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor derived from past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on the summary page represents the fair trading value of the stock.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $651.97 per share and a market cap of $86.90 billion, Lam Research appears to be fairly valued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Lam Research

It is crucial to evaluate the financial strength of a company before investing in its stock. Companies with poor financial health pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage offer valuable insights into a company's financial strength. Lam Research has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.07, ranking lower than 61.87% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, with an overall financial strength of 8 out of 10, Lam Research remains a strong contender.

Profitability and Growth of Lam Research

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. A company with high profit margins is generally a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Lam Research has been profitable 10 years over the past decade. With a revenue of $17.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $33.14 over the past twelve months, its operating margin is 29.93%, ranking better than 93.05% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of Lam Research is strong, with a rank of 10 out of 10.

Growth is a critical factor in the valuation of a company. If a company's business is growing, it usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Conversely, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Lam Research's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 75.43% of companies in the Semiconductors industry, while its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 26.4%, ranking better than 55.58% of companies in the same industry.

Comparing ROIC and WACC of Lam Research

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another method to evaluate its profitability. The ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Lam Research's ROIC was 36.18, while its WACC came in at 12.9.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lam Research appears to be fairly valued. The company's strong financial condition, robust profitability, and growth ranking better than 55.58% of companies in the Semiconductors industry make it a compelling choice. For more information about Lam Research stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
