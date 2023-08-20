Is Teradyne's Stock Fairly Valued?

An evaluation of Teradyne Inc's intrinsic value and financial strength

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Teradyne Inc (

TER, Financial) saw a daily loss of -4.41%, with a 3-month gain of 11.7%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 3.37. With these figures in mind, is Teradyne's stock fairly valued? The following analysis delves into this question, exploring the company's financial health and its intrinsic value.

Company Overview

Teradyne Inc provides testing equipment, including automated test equipment for semiconductors, system testing for hard disk drives, circuit boards, and electronics systems. The company also offers wireless testing for devices. Teradyne entered the industrial automation market in 2015, selling collaborative and autonomous robots for factory applications. With a significant exposure to semiconductor testing, the firm serves vertically integrated, fabless, and foundry chipmakers with its equipment.

income-breakdown?&symbol=TER?width=560&height=450&t=1691966069

Understanding Teradyne's Valuation

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Teradyne (

TER, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued based on GuruFocus' valuation method. At its current price of $101.73 per share, Teradyne's stock is estimated to be fairly valued. As such, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

gf-value?&symbol=TER?width=560&height=450&t=1691966061

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Hence, it is crucial to review the financial strength of a company before deciding to buy its stock. Teradyne has a cash-to-debt ratio of 6, which is better than 66.07% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Teradyne at 9 out of 10, indicating that the financial strength of Teradyne is strong.

stock-financials?&symbol=TER&type=total_debt?width=560&height=450&t=1691966079

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Teradyne has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.90 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.37. Its operating margin is 22.32%, which ranks better than 83.74% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of Teradyne is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Teradyne is13.3%, which ranks better than 53.63% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 14.7%, which ranks worse than 59.74% of companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Teradyne's return on invested capital is 23.58, and its cost of capital is 13.76.

stock-financials?&symbol=TER&type=roic?width=560&height=450&t=1691966086

Conclusion

Overall, Teradyne (

TER, Financial) stock is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. However, its growth ranks worse than 59.74% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Teradyne stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.